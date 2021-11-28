Google Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday Deal 2021: Cheapest Prices Today





If you want to pick up Google’s latest flagship smartphone, but are waiting for a discount, you’re happy to know that the first deal on Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday has finally arrived. Even better, you don’t have to switch service providers or sign up for a new plan like Cyber ​​Monday’s best deals. With this deal, you can get a Google Pixel 6 for just $ 499, saving $ 100 from the usual $ 599. The phone is unlocked so you can activate it with the carrier of your choice. Learn what you need to know about the new Google Pixel 6 and how to save cash now.

Today’s Best Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday Deal Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Reason to buy:

A large and beautiful 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate for the Google Tensor processor made specifically for the Pixel 6 Universally unlocked for use by almost any mobile phone company Very easy to replace from other mobile phone brands Bring in files

There are many Cyber ​​Monday phone transactions, but few include the Google Pixel 6. This deal from BestBuy is $ 100 down from the regular price, so grab it for the rest of it!

The Google Pixel 6, perhaps as its name suggests, is the sixth iteration of the software giant’s flagship smartphone. Since it was announced on October 19th only recently, there are few new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals. So far, most of the time, you’ll either switch carriers, trade in your old device, sign up for an unlimited plan (usually using a new line), or buy two phones to get a discount. However, Best Buy currently has a Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monthly contract, and when activated with T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, or AT & T, you can get a 128GB model for just $ 499. That’s a $ 100 savings and the best price I’ve ever seen on an unlocked Pixel 6.

The Pixel smartphone lineup is relatively new in the mobile world compared to veteran veterans like Apple and Samsung, even if Google is one of the names behind the Android OS. Still, the release of the Pixel 5 was certainly a bit disappointing, but the Pixel smartphone soon became part of our favorites. For more information, see Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 Comparison. Thankfully, Google paid attention to user feedback when developing the Pixel 6 and revived everything we love about these high-value flagships.

In particular, the Google Pixel 6 features a gorgeous screen, a stunningly updated design, Android’s great software interface (no surprises from Google), a great camera module, and regular pricing for its flagship product. It is offered at a very affordable price in the age of being paid for. From $ 900 like the premium siblings Pixel 6 Pro to more than a fortune. You can directly beat Samsung’s flagship products on Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 and start it cheaper.

However, please note that this Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday transaction will be on the standard model, not the Pixel 6 Pro. You may have to wait a bit longer for Google’s high-end flagship standalone discounts to be fully available. That said, $ 100 off the unlocked Pixel 6 when activated by a mobile carrier via Best Buy is an easy and affordable price for an Android smartphone under $ 800 in 2021. $ 499, minus taxes and fees.

When will this Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday transaction close?

Who can say No one really knows the truth. Best Buy doesn’t offer an expiration date for this particular Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday transaction, but the phones at this time are very new and inventory is even more limited than usual, so it won’t last long. Probably. Given that this is a special promotion just for Cyber ​​Monday, it’s unlikely that this deal will spill over into the week. Even if Best Buy decides to stay up and running for such a long time, inventory can eventually run out.

Our advice is to buy this deal now if it catches your eye. This is the only chance to get the Pixel 6 in time for the holidays, and the offer may expire soon because it’s out of stock or the retailer decides it’s time to close this amazing deal. there is. This is known as the busiest shopping day of the year, and because so many orders are processed today, it’s unlikely that orders will be processed on the same day, so you’ll save more later or over the weekend. If you find any information, you can always do it. cancel.

Need to buy this Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday sale today?

Cyber ​​Monday and holiday shopping events tend to last for several days, also known as Cyber ​​Week. However, it is more likely that you will not receive the same high discount later. If you’ve been considering buying a Google Pixel 6 since its launch, Cyber ​​Monday is the perfect day to buy a bargain. The $ 100 discount on the Pixel 6 is unlikely to be exceeded by other better deals in the near future. As mentioned above, the Pixel 6 is in tight supply due to a global chip shortage and other delays, but if you execute this deal quickly today, you can beat it.

The Pixel 6 is one of the most valuable trades on Cyber ​​Monday in 2021, but you can also cancel your order if you find a better one. But to be honest, I don’t think prices will fall below this anytime soon. In the event of an unfortunate shipping delay, you also have the option of canceling and getting a full refund. But if you wait until later, the very sweet $ 100 discount may not stick. Get this amazing Pixel 6 Cyber ​​Monday deal before you regret what you missed!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of products and transactions in this post are subject to change at any time. Make sure they are still valid before you buy.

Digital Trends may earn commissions on products purchased through the link. This supports the work you do for your readers.

