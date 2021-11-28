Montana Tech offers an online auction to raise funds for Butte student scholarships.local





David McCumber

Bailey Phillips can explain why the initiative of the Montana Institute of Technology to provide scholarships to Butte students is important. But she’s showing you life beyond words.

Originally from Butte, Phillips is a junior at Tech. She excels in the highly demanding areas of metallurgy and materials engineering.

With the knowledge she gained at Tech and the diploma she will get next year, she will probably choose a job. But she has more than her career in mind.

“After graduation, we plan to work on aspects of materials science related to environmental sustainability,” says Philips. “I want to work on an eco-friendly process that can reduce the size of the landfill.”

She is also working on a project to remove selenium from water systems that may be essential in many ecosystems. In addition, this project has the potential to deal with other pollutants. “Like the copper and lead here in Butte,” she said.

Bailey isn’t waiting until she graduates.

She is an artist and scientist, and some of the art she creates includes pictures of headframes and nameboards for use in the garden, children’s bedroom doors, or wherever people want. She has donated two pieces to the Butte Donation Scholarship Auction online this week. This is Montana Techs’ effort to raise scholarships for Butte students.

For Montana Tech, Bailey is a perfect example of why universities want more scholarships available to Butte students.

“Montanatech provides the tools to bring people with the motivation and hunger to influence the world and make them successful,” said Montanatech Foundation CEO, Development and Alumni Involvement. Joma Krafati, Deputy Prime Minister of the School for, said. “Students often come from the usual humble beginnings, get these tools and continue to do great things …. The spillover is amazing and has been passed down from generation to generation. increase.”

For years, Montana Tech has focused on helping Butte students attend world-class universities at home.

Tech’s Be the First’s initiative featured a four-year full-ride scholarship for Butte students who are the first family members to go to college.

Bethe First’s efforts, launched in 2018, are bearing fruit. In May, Sadie Starcevich graduates with a degree in accounting. She will be the first such scholarship winner to graduate.

The Bethe First program, undertaken by the Dennis and Philis Washington Foundation, selects three Butte students each year. However, the need for Butte is more than three students per year, and the school offers many other scholarships to Butte students. And it hopes it can continue to do so.

Michael Barth, executive director of the Montana Tech Foundation, said the goal is to establish a $ 2.5 million fund that will have a positive impact on Butte students over the next few years.

Tech has received several leadership gifts that have led the school on the path to its goals. As an example, Denver’s Chris and Lizz Wright donated $ 40,000 a year for a 10-year Butte-led scholarship. Wright is the CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services.

This week’s online auction is an opportunity for others to invest in Butte’s youth.

“Every investment in education is good,” said Le Cook, president of the Montana Institute of Technology, on Saturday. “The investment in Montana Tech and Butte students is even better. Our vision is to be an institution of innovation and opportunity. Through the generosity of many individuals, we support the community and I We can fulfill our mission. “

Bute is home to Montana Tech, so the university feels a special obligation to the young people in the town. The Butte Scholarship Initiative is an effort to enable Tech to meet its obligations over the next few years, bridging the gap and enabling Butte students who could not otherwise go to college. We offer important scholarships.

“Butte is full of determined performers,” McClafferty said. “They are excellent in all of Montana Tech’s programs. Like Bailey, these young people have what they need to succeed, reflecting the qualities that make Butte itself such a special place. We have: strong family values, constant work ethic, purposeful, goals-directed outlook and tips for getting things done. “

McClafferty said Tech wants the online auction to be an annual event.

This year’s auction will feature a variety of compelling items that donors can bid on, including works of art, concerts, sports tickets, a dinner with Cook and his wife Stephanie, and a “Butte Experience” that includes a private tour of the Headframe Spirits Distillery. I have.

Bailey Phillips knows she may have to follow her career elsewhere. “Many companies in my field are headquartered on the East Coast,” she says. “But I’m looking for a way to get closer to my house.

“After stepping into the door, I can start my own consulting firm, and maybe I can stay in Montana.”

Yet another reason to invest in Butte students.

