Backbone One Gaming Controller for iPhone is $ 70 today





Backbone One is the best mobile game controller for the iPhone and is available from Amazon today for $ 70, which is $ 30 off the regular price. Plus, it includes a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you play over 100 Xbox games on your iPhone.

Backbone One iPhone Controller

The Backbone One mobile controller can be connected to the iPhone as far back as the 6S generation via the Lightning port. A full-featured controller with dual analog sticks, headphone jacks, and proprietary software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.

Like other game controllers, the Backbone One inserts an iPhone between two handgrips and features an analog stick, multiple buttons, and a shoulder trigger. It’s compatible with all iPhones that can run iOS 13 and above, and works with hardware dating back to the iPhone 6S.

In a review earlier this year by Cameron Faulkner, Backbone One has the best hardware of these styles of controllers, is responsive, has tactile buttons, and is better than many other controllers. It states that it has a feeling trigger. Adds a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports pass-through charging and works even if your iPhone runs out of audio jacks.

In addition, Backbone One works with the Backbones iOS app. The app provides a quick launcher for all games, as well as the ability to manage screenshots and video clips captured with Ones-only buttons.

Perhaps the biggest drawback of One is that you can’t use it to play Fortnite, but thanks to the ongoing controversy between Epic and Apple, iPhone-compatible controllers keep the game away from the platform. One is compatible with most other games and streaming services such as Apple Arcade, Google Stadia and Microsofts xCloud.

