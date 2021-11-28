Forecast of progress with the cloud in 2022





Entering 2022, the pandemic continues to cause terrible casualties from a human and economic perspective. However, one side effect of this crisis has dramatically advanced medical care. In just a few months, we’ve experienced decades of technology adaptation and adoption.

Tools and technologies that have been protracted (or declining) around the industry have moved from the perimeter of medical IT to the core virtually overnight. Fast research and epidemiological infrastructure, remote work and telemedicine systems, and models for rapid vaccine development and deployment all suddenly became urgent public health necessities. And with integrated operations, data science, and the use of the cloud to support large-scale on-demand computing needs, everything is possible.

If this historically bad event has a silver lining, it’s thanks to the cloud. The last two years have opened our eyes to what is possible with healthcare as we invest in innovation and unleash it with agile technology. I anticipate further advances in cloud-based health care in three key areas:

Vaccine research and development

When it comes to vaccines, the game has changed. Prior to the pandemic, the mRNA vaccine had been in development for almost 30 years, but was consistently in trouble due to hesitation and preference for the status quo. With Covid’s response, the technology has crossed the finish line. Its success goes beyond the growth of the coronavirus. It already encourages a bold approach to other enormous threats to human health.

Vaccine development and deployment will shift from years of activity to months of activity using mRNA technology. And a new regulatory framework will be needed to handle that speed. In the United States, the only reason Covid vaccination could be done so quickly was because the FDA issued emergency approvals during both R & D periods, and the standard process for clinical trials was usually much longer and more difficult. is. However, messenger RNA technology already laid a considerable scientific foundation. This supports and enables accelerated action. More importantly, that action proved the speed and effectiveness of safely deploying new vaccines.

Assuming that regulatory framework updates can be created to address this change in capacity, it turns out that faster development of vaccines against known pathogens is already underway for certain cancers, malaria, and HIV. I think I’ll start. You will also be able to respond quickly to future pandemics.

Covid-19 has already killed more Americans than the infamous Spanish flu of 1918. It’s not the last pandemic. This will happen again, but we are beginning to grasp the power of new tools to face future threats. To take advantage of them, the agility of development and IT models needs to be significantly improved. This is because we need the ability to manage many clinical trials much faster than before. In the process, the cloud has proven to be very important. It’s time to bend and adjust. And Im is excited about how cloud technology can help accelerate both regulatory and clinical trial innovations that support this mission.

Telemedicine is unleashed

As the pandemic broke out, the use of telemedicine surged, driven by physical distance needs and corresponding regulatory / reimbursement changes. According to McKinsey, in April 2020, overall telemedicine utilization for office visits and outpatient care was 78 times higher than in February 2020. Again, existing but underutilized technology has been rapidly expanded with the help of cloud power to meet unprecedented demand. Usage was stable by the summer, but telemedicine claims were consistently maintained at nearly 40 times the pre-pandemic number. Convenience is sustainable. The ability to not have to go to your doctor to go to your doctor is not lost.

Further enhancing and expanding telemedicine and telemedicine applications is one of many cloud-based IT opportunities that inspire the healthcare sector to seek new directions. Virtual care, for example, is great because it gives you timely access to medical professionals from a distance, but they never touch you. They cannot see your ears, wipe your nose, or measure your blood pressure. Therefore, as telemedicine matures, secondary and tertiary services will begin to advance in parallel.

For example, home health monitoring devices can quickly find new medically integrated applications. A redefined role for tech-savvy home care workers may also emerge, with nurses and aides on the other side of the telemedicine session being the eyes and ears of the doctor. A distributed set of medical professionals who meet patients at home while collaborating with doctors in the office, or home-visit nursing using the entire connected device to monitor patients at home and provide remote feedback to doctors. Imagine a teacher.

Such services are convenient for everyone, but they really shine for people who do not have easy access to care. Consider the plight of a rural American who has to drive for hours to get to the nearest medical facility. Technological advances will help. In addition to nearly unlimited cloud capacity, 5G is upgrading a major limiting factor in dealing with rural populations with telemedicine bandwidth. Ubiquitous connections for virtual care are imminent, coupled with Starlink, Boeing and Kyper competing to establish satellite broadband. This is great news for American farmers, but also great news for indigenous Brazilians facing a 14-day walk to their nearest medical facility. The combination of technologies is about to launch a truly global access to virtualized healthcare, with real-world applications coming soon next year.

Making data makes a difference

Another meaningful intrusion that can be expected next year is to blend historically different healthcare datasets for much more insightful decision making. My dream was precision medicine, and I was approaching to make it happen. Typically, the repository has clinical data, the repository has genomic data, and the repository may have behavioral health data. But the ties between them often remain elusive. Historically, these datasets were kept separate. The fusion of them gives rise to a more holistic perspective, and cloud-based healthcare IT enables that fusion. Given proper care coordination, the treatment team can gain a much better ability to deal with everything that is happening to the patient, rather than individual factors.

Consider breast cancer treatments where specific sequence sequences are beginning to inform care. When the medical community explores cloud-based molecular modeling that combines genetic and clinical insights into a particular patient’s condition, they abandon the Great Hammer approach and are specific based on a combination of all these factors. You can start building a customized treatment program for a person. In the past, accommodating the huge data sets needed for such features was very expensive. Also, the computational power required to actually do the work was very expensive. But that is no longer the case. Cloud power is very affordable, eases cost barriers and makes everything feasible. Work on unthinkably large datasets, integrate them with massive computing power, unleash millions of trained machine learning models, and make real-time clinical decisions that take into account all these elements that make up a person. Provides information at. This enables significantly better clinical results. .. It will be possible to attack the progression of the disease occurring in individual patients and how it is statistically occurring in diverse populations.

Technicians in the healthcare sector tend to spend their days focusing on how to get their health systems up and running. As we approach the New Year, it’s good to look back at some of the amazing things that have already been achieved and be prepared to see them. The most important thing is not to lose track of the reasons that give us the purpose of our work. Amazing advances in human health, now and in the future, will be made possible by cloud power directed by amazing information technology experts.

