2021 AFR Fast Listers check all boxes for innovation and growth

I was fascinated by how the investment model changed to get the right people into the market with the intention of starting to build a microfund investment approach and the communities that support them. For example, Startmate runs an accelerator cohort for a community of VCs, mentors, and alumni, providing the level of confidence expected on a company’s board of directors.

KPMG’s Venture Pulse Report predicts that Australian venture capital funding will continue to skyrocket, reaching a record US $ 2.5 billion in the past fiscal year. Today’s start-ups do not have the innovation limiters that accompany traditional corporate structures.

It’s an evolving ecosystem, and companies are now researching every feature and product, jumping into emerging technologies and seizing the opportunity to lead startups to corporate solutions.

So what will happen after 2022? Simply put, semiconductors, AI, automation technology, and technology-enabled assets are prerequisites for any investment when it comes to the technologies that power 5G today.

There are obvious imminent opportunities in the cyber and cloud, and the sectors that help us get out of the pandemic (think health care, travel and leisure, and educational technology), but the real change is in aspects of our daily lives. Stay around the deeper technologies that affect you. This will continue to dominate the trading and IPO situation for the next five years.

Personally, I would love to see how telecommuting and flexible solutions will evolve in the next 24 months. The most successful companies embrace technology and design solutions to transform their employees. Moving to the cloud is important here, with the greatest success of enterprises planning early rather than managing mistakes later.

Given my Indian heritage, this is in the context of an effective health system and how it will continue to change. Last year we needed to stop people physically meeting immediately. Physically separating people required a very quick response. In a hospital, it can also mean a separate or limited interaction between the patient and the interdisciplinary team of clinicians, or the management of management and management meetings. What used to be face-to-face, often paper-based, has become a Zoom and Teams meeting, allowing clinicians to stay up-to-date and share their views quickly, making them truly patient-centric. ..

The role of government and regulation is an important aspect of the ecosystem, and Id makes two observations here. First, ASX’s passion for growth and start-ups has created a great inspiration for investment and thus innovation in Australia. The S & P ASX All Technology Index has cemented Australia’s position on global exchanges as a preferred location for IPOs in the global technology business, jumping more than 20% this year alone.

Second, the federal government has made a real change in attitudes and behavior regarding innovation. This year’s budget included driving industry innovation and growth through grants to areas such as clean tech, community, agriculture and digital.

Australia’s first patent box system was introduced, providing concessional taxes on medical and biotechnology patents. This is another important step. We look forward to the government’s continued focus on rewarding innovation and entrepreneurship.

For start-ups and founders themselves, one of the visible changes over the last 12 months that is in line with this capital flow and momentum is to attract and prepare for investment in human resources, board of directors, and future investments. The sophistication from the establishment of governance. Milestone event. And the startups that attract the board change with the course of the company, including the founders of previous startups (who themselves have had various levels of success), taking the community to new heights.

Despite the recent challenges we faced, we lived in an era of extraordinary prosperity.

Strategies can change to become younger or start-ups. We know how often young businesses need to demonstrate pivot or resilience to serve their clients. As opportunities increase, the desire for growth changes and the need to invest in human resources becomes clear. KPMG will help you to dream boldly against critics. I wish you the best!

Tapan Verma is a partner of KPMG Australia, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and IPOs at ASX. Tapan works with start-ups and the VC and PE community to support them through major business milestones and liquidity events, with a particular passion for young tech companies on their way to an IPO.

