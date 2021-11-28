Science, creative innovation brings ease of life to the general public: Dr. Zitendrasin





New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Ministry of Science and Technology (Independent) Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the fusion of science and creative innovation will bring “ease of life” to the general public. Said a press release from the Ministry of Science. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, science is not only the subject of research, but also envisions a festive aspect, and all cities and villages in India need to celebrate science festivals and inspire young people. Said there is. Critical thinking. He was speaking at the Curtain Razor Event at the 7th Indian International Science Festival (IISF-2021) in Panaji, Goa, December 10-13, 2021. Dr. Jitendra Singh, the theme of IISF2021 is “Azadi KaAmrit Mahotsav”-celebrating creativity, science, technology and innovation for prosperous India. Based on this theme, he said there will be 12 programs at this mega event this year. India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence, and it is time to develop a roadmap for the next 25 years before India becomes 100 years old, he said. “It is a privilege and opportunity for young people in India to be proud of. Today, in 2047, we will celebrate our 100th anniversary and be able to contribute to the formation of India at the forefront of world society.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the series of Indian International Science Festivals (IISF) is an integral part of India’s long-term vision to develop and expand the range of scientific dispositions for sustainable development and new innovation in India. Said. The Minister also said that he aims to build a strategy for rural India through advances in science and technology, and the IISF will send young students, scientists and engineers from all over India to exchange and support knowledge and ideas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will provide the platform for the past seven years. “The main purpose of the science festival is to leverage people’s innovations and develop affordable technology for the masses. Dr. Jitendra Singh celebrated India’s 75th anniversary as Aazadi KaAmrit Mahotsav and Prime Minister this year. Narendra Modi gave the idea of ​​five pillars to celebrate it, which is reflected in the various programs of IISF 2021. IISF is Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). The first program of the IISF was held in 2015 and the sixth edition of this annual event was held in 2020. The main purpose of the IISF is for people in India and around the world. Celebrating Science with Goa, Pramod Sawant, Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, DAE, KNVyas, DG, CSIR, Shekhar Mande, President Vijnana Bharati, Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, and senior scientist officials today Participated in the program of (ANI)

