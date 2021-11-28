



Google’s Android keyboard is designed to always adapt to the way you write and what you write. As a result, it is constantly learning new words as you use them.

However, this also means that the algorithm is likely to learn words that are misspelled or that you do not want to appear in suggestions.

If you find a misspelled word (“definitely” looking at you) and don’t want to suggest it, thankfully you can do something about it.

How to remove learned words from Google Android keyboard

Before getting started, it’s important to understand that all Android devices can be a little different in these steps, but generally speaking, the process is similar, especially for GBoard keyboards and Pixel smartphones. is needed.

Click the gear icon in the app drawer or from the top of the screen[設定]Open the menu

[システム]Scroll down and tap until

[言語と入力],[オンスクリーンキーボード]Select in the order of

Tap the onscreen keyboard

Tap Gboard

Go to the dictionary and open your personal dictionary

When you do this, you will be given the option to select the language in which you want to remove the term. If you want to see all the terms in your personal dictionary[すべての言語]Choose. This will put all the terms in the list. To remove them, you need to do the following:

Tap the word you want to delete Select the trash can icon that appears in the upper right corner of the screen Disable suggestions for a specific word

You can also prevent certain terms from appearing in your suggestions. To do this, use the keyboard as you normally would. When you see the word Suggestion, press and hold it to open the context menu.

afterwards,[提案の削除]Press the option. This will prevent the term from being saved on the keyboard.

A little housekeeping can be very helpful

With these two methods, you can clean up your keyboard dictionary in just a few seconds. However, keep in mind that it is usually better to delete a suggestion when you first see it, rather than making the dictionary larger.

The Android keyboard’s AutoCorrect option can also use saved terms to correct sentences, causing a lot of frustration.

Do you have any thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below, or carry over the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

