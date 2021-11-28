Google Pixel 6 has achieved a significant price cut on Black Friday





We’ve delivered a lot of great Pixel 6 deals over the past few days, but if you want to join the EE network, this is the way to go.

Known for its fast speed and strong coverage, the UK network currently offers Google Pixel 6 31 times a month and 30 times in advance.

Its monthly price is down from 49, so if you’re in this impressive smartphone market, this Black Friday deal is a huge savings.

Save Google Pixel 6 with this EE contract

During the two-year contract period, the total price will be 774. After deducting the phone cost (599), you would pay 175 for the two-year EE service. It’s about 7 a month, which is less fair.

The package contains unlimited calls and text, and a very healthy monthly data capacity of 40GB. This is also 5G data, so if you’re in an area supported by EE’s 5G services, you’re in luck.

5G isn’t the game changer that some people have hyped, but it still allows you to download Spotify playlists and make Netflix a little faster on the go.

If you’ve read credible reviews for the past month or so, you know that the Pixel.6 is currently rated as one of the best Android smartphones.

You can see all the specs below, but here are some outstanding ones. It has two rear 12MP cameras that take stunning shots in a variety of lighting conditions, a nice 6.4-inch 90Hz 1080p display, and a unique new design available in three colors.

It’s a speedy device thanks to the Tensor chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for offline content.

In a review of the Pixel 6, “We need to praise Google’s direction for the Pixel 6. From chips to software to cameras, this is one of the few phones I’ve used this year, and it’s fun and really new. I feel. “

We’ve put together some of the best other Mobile Black Friday deals. With trusted reviews, you’ll find all the best Black Friday deals in one place.

Suggested UK retail price

USA RRP

EU RRP

CA RRP

AUD RRP

Manufacturer

Screen size

Storage capacity

Rear camera

Front camera

Recording

IP rating

battery

Wireless charging

Fast charge

Size (dimensions)

weight

operating system

release date

First review date

resolution

HDR

Refresh rate

port

Chipset

sheep

colour

Pixel 6

599

$ 599

You can not use it

You can not use it

You can not use it

Google

6.4 inches

128GB, 256GB

50 MP

8 MP

Yes

IP68

4614 mAh

Yes

Yes

2.9 x 0.4 x 6.2 inches

207 G

Android 12

2021

October 15, 2021

1080 x 2400

Yes

90 Hz

USB-C

Google tensor

8GB

Stormy Black, Sortacy Foam, Kinda Coral

