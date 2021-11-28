How this Chief Marketing, Technology and Innovation Officer tailors the company to its customers





Heads of innovation, marketing, and technology are common positions in organizational charts. However, less commonly, you’ll see the same person’s name for all three.

But if anyone is looking for clues as to why Sharmila Tsourdalakis’s extensive position is behind, she might start by looking at her undergraduate studies in two majors in marketing and accounting at the University of Sydney. not.

Within two years of commerce / law, I had an internship with Unilever, Trudalakis told the CMO. It was my first time working on a sales and marketing team. This was a really great experience. Not only could we see the inside of product design, marketing methods and operations, but we could also see from the inside what the world of the company looks like.

The experience also led to the recognition that Tuldarakis enjoyed studying law, but the idea of ​​working as a lawyer was not very attractive.

After graduating, he took on a consulting role at Accenture before moving on to various strategic and technology roles at Layton Contractor, GPT, and Suncorp. These positions proved to be the perfect preparation for her current role as Chief Innovation, Marketing and Technology Officer at Stocklands.

It’s a broad mission-it keeps me busy, says Tourdalakis.

By putting so many responsibilities under one chief, Stockland’s marketing and customer teams are now able to work more closely with the rest of the business. These relationships proved to be particularly useful during a pandemic where Stockland needed to find an alternative way to bring retired real estate products to market.

Sharmila Tsourdalakis

Our customer team really needed to be pivoted and technology was important, says Tsourdalakis. When we launched the Catalia Master Plan community in northern Melbourne, we did it entirely in effect. Digital capabilities give homebuyers the opportunity to make virtual purchases and actually support them through the process. Since its launch in October 2020, we have sold 376 units.

Align behind the customer

With multiple responsibilities, Tsourdalakis said that all corporate efforts in technology, marketing and innovation can be coordinated to drive customer outcomes and better organize the resources around them. increase.

Tsourdalakis talks about promoting customer excellence and customer centricity across Stockland. We bring some of the great customer perspectives that marketing teams have to other teams. And when all these teams come together, it creates a strong sense of unified purpose, which is central to our strategy.

This strategy is also reflected in Stockland Listens, which connects staff and customer feedback throughout the organization.

Throughout the pandemic, more than 1800 participants listened to sessions with customers, where they heard what worked and what was the problem, says Tourdalakis. We want everyone to sit and listen, including those who belong to the technology and finance teams and don’t play a role in connecting with customers. If you can get the customer’s understanding, you will open the door to new ideas and new possibilities.

The current goal of Tsourdalakis is to maintain the momentum that Stockland has created around digital innovation through a pandemic. One of the symptoms is the online service Dreamcatcher. This will allow potential builders and renovators to view and pin images of Stockland-approved builders and stylists.

Tsourdalakis says this is a way to deliver an inspirational customer journey early in the home buying process. As customers want that omni-channel combination, there are ways to support them not only with great physical experiences, but also with digital experiences that actually complement them.

Tsourdalakis’ technology background also gives its marketing and customer teams a unique reputation for how to use their data better. Her current focus is to build Stockland’s forecasting capabilities and use the data to better support a company’s ESG commitments.

But when it comes to providing insights into the organization, she thinks her role is much broader than just dealing with statistical inputs.

My role focuses on what’s called sensing and scanning, so Tsourdalakis says how to monitor trends. One example is to consider digitization and see world-leading features. We often hold sessions with major organizations around the world who share lessons learned with us. In Australia.

To have such broad authority, Tourdalakis also needs to be up to date across a wide range of interests. She is an avid reader and does this by listening to podcasts. Her latest quest is Francis Fry’s book Uncommon Service.

She says the book focuses on how to keep customers at the center of business decision-making. I’m really interested in continuous learning. Agility and learning are increasingly needed by organizations, and when we look at where we are currently changing rapidly, either in what we have experienced in a pandemic now, or in a broader trend, it is me. It’s a skill set I have. Fortunately I had time to invest.

Her desire for knowledge is also what Tsourdalakis nurtures within the team.

That’s what we’re talking about through their development plans, says Tourdalakis. It’s about opening up a dedicated time to put in your diary when your mind is clear, and you can really learn what’s happening elsewhere.

I feel very strongly about the role I play in developing future leaders, especially in developing teams to develop their capabilities. The idea of ​​open or growth is what we often talk about in Stockland. And when people can see you make time to do it, it models it for the rest of the team.

