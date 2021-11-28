Bestagger urges European legislators to promote rules to regulate Big Tech





Margrethe Vestager, head of competition and digital policy in the EU, has urged the European Parliament and the European Council to approve rules that curb the power of Big Tech as an urgent issue, even if imperfect.

Prior to Monday’s FT-ETNO Tech and Politics forum, Ms. Vestager said: This is another way of saying that perfection should not be a very, very good enemy.

The Ms Vestagers complaint comes after almost a year of discussions between EU regulators and legislators struggling to agree on the details of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA). .. DMA was created to force so-called gatekeepers such as Google to guarantee more equal terms on online platforms, while DSA is a way for large online companies to get rid of illegal content from their platforms. I’m trying to clarify.

Mr. Bestagger left the possibility for legislators to consider the new rules after they were enacted. This means resubmitting the new rules to the EU Parliament and the Council.

It’s been less than 20 years before I revisited. [the legislation].. Parliament and Congress’s position can create a very powerful rulebook that can be enforced immediately, Mr. Vestager said. There are many companies waiting for an equal competition.

The latest draft of DMA was voted by the MEP on 22 November at the European Parliament’s Internal Markets and Consumer Protection Commission (IMCO) prior to voting at the plenary session in December.

Draft is supported

DMA affects companies with a market capitalization of over 80 billion, including Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft, and prohibits Big Tech from ranking its services above its rivals.

DSA has not yet been voted before IMCO. However, it and the proposed DMA proposal were endorsed by the European Council on 25 November.

The final steps of DMA and DSA include a three-way discussion between the Commission, Parliament, and the Council to reach a common position before it becomes law.

On Monday, a letter signed by the CEOs of 12 of Europe’s largest telecommunications companies, including Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone, calls for concrete and immediate action from legislators on these technical regulations. Mr Vestager said Brussels law wants to show all these companies that democracy will serve them and give them access to the market. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/vestager-urges-european-legislators-to-push-through-rules-to-regulate-big-tech-1.4741143 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos