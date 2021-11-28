Petition to Fortnite Regaining the Challenges of Chapter 3 Chapter 1





Chapter 2 will end next weekend, so I’m preparing to enter Chapter 3 of Fortnite. It almost certainly brings a wild end-of-season event that leads to the new map in Chapter 3, but one aspect of the game I’m hoping for can go back in time.

If I noticed that I’m writing about Fortnite only recently, it’s because the game has complicated the challenge system and I can’t write about Fortnite at all. I don’t know if I wrote one challenge guide for the whole season. The way they were done in the current state of Fortnite, both written and YouTube-d, has more or less neutralized the overall concept of the guide industry.

Yes, I’m writing this from a selfish point of view, but look forward to the weekly drops of the new Fortnite Challenge where you need to map where to find the secret items of X or Y, or how to follow the treasure map. I was at, or the location of Fortnite every day. now?

The system is meaningless.

This game floods players with punch cards for individual characters. That is, everyone is everywhere in terms of challenges and creates a guide for those nightmares. Challenges are layered behind the levels of other challenges and cannot be placed in a list and completed in the desired order. This means that some people may not even be able to reach the challenges that their guides need. The challenges themselves are 90% very common and rarely eliminate the need to look for hidden items or locations. And when they do? No guesswork is needed as the game simply marks the location on the map for the player.

I argue that players prefer to find secrets and consulting guides to actually finish such a challenge. Ill refence Destiny 2 is a game in which a vendor named Xur appears every week in different parts of the world. At some point, Destiny 2 began marking exactly where Xur was every week, but players didn’t like it. Bungie removed the Xurs location icon because they wanted the location of Xurs to be a mystery that they had to ask from guides and fellow players.

Fortnite eliminates the need for the entire guide ecosystem in a way not found in other games, removing all the fun and mysteries from the challenge. This may be XP more often for players, as the challenge has become easier and more common and has spread to a myriad of punched cards, but it’s nostalgic in the old days. What is your list of 10 challenges each week? Four of them are some kind of mini-adventure where you can write a guide. Give daily Fort Bite challenges and rewards, or something of that style.

This current system is bloated, common, and has wiped out almost all interest in covering the game. I’m not talking here just for myself, but I know hundreds of other writers and YouTubers hanging on all the challenges, but now that there’s really little to cover. Almost completely away from the game.

I found this to be a long shot and very specific to my work, but I think I was touched when I last picked it up. I really hope to see big changes as we move on to this next chapter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/11/28/a-plea-to-fortnite-chapter-3–bring-back-chapter-1-challenges/

