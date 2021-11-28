You can take google





There is omnipotent, omnipotent, omniscient Google, and people are starting to call it Google Baba, so why do we need another search engine? Nevertheless, with the launch of YOU (www.you.com), the battle with Goliath began.

Richard Sotcher and Brian McCann are artificial intelligence experts and co-founders of YOU. Socher says his search engine is Google’s pointed bargain, working with more click trust and less clickbait.

Who are the actual customers of Google? The actual customer is the advertiser. It is the consumer as well as the product that searches for our information. Google domination hurts both advertisers and our users. He manages the advertising market through related businesses such as Android Phone, YouTube and Google Maps and is a victim of Clickbait.

Other search engines, such as DuckDuckGo, are left behind in the cold and our personal data is collected while advertisers are vying for ads on Google.

Moreover, there is too much information there and we can’t handle everything. Anyone can post an article on the Internet and it is impossible to know if the information is correct. This has had a huge impact on society, and disinformation and disinformation are on the rise on social media today.

You want to change it all so that you can control the information that people consume.

First, the interface is different. Google and other search engines list links up and down, and each search result has multiple pages. You are not. The information is arranged in a grid, organized by source, including common categories such as web results and news, and includes simple facts from sites such as Wikipedia and Twitter.

Major changes can affect the result source displayed using a positive or negative vote (up or down arrow) next to the category, so the preferred category is displayed first and the negative vote is It is to be displayed at the end.

In this interface, it’s a good idea to look at the different sources instead of clicking on the first few. It also provides a meaningful summary for the user.

When I searched for a farmer protesting India, the first came news results, which are basically relevant content from newspapers and some articles. Google searches give the same kind of results, but because of the grid layout, they tend to look at more summaries than Google.

Then came the more analytical news published on AP and BBC, Quartz and Axios. Most interesting were the quick facts on the headlines that provided a very relevant summary from Wikipedia. This was probably overlooked by Google.

Search engines make it easy to select the type of content to display using site integration apps such as BBC News.

If you want YOU to be your default search engine, the easiest way is to install the Chrome extension. Go to www.you.com and click on the blue band that says “Make makeyou.com the default”. This will take you to the Chrome Web Store where you can install the extension. The funny thing is that when I go directly to the Chrome Web Store and look for the extension, it doesn’t show up.

If you don’t like the extension, or don’t want it to be your default search engine, go to www.you.com and type something in the search bar. We recommend signing up from the icon in the upper right.

You emphasize that there is no tracking because the search engine is completely private and not supported by ads. No queries, settings, or locations are saved. There is also a private mode that hides the IP address. After logging in, your name will be displayed in the upper left.

Try this new search engine. You’ll love how to summarize the results and provide relevant content.

