SA tech is driving a more aggressive industry plan





66 of South Australia’s leading engineers, scientists and engineers have developed plans based on technology and industrial policies that drive innovation and economic growth.

Announced prior to the 2022 state elections, the plan focuses on key areas that will facilitate SA’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and facilitate the state’s transition to a low-carbon future.

It focuses on renewable energy and energy storage, digital transformation technology, sustainable carbon-neutral agriculture, improved environmental and agricultural resilience, and world-class STEM education.

Professor Emeritus Graeme Dandy, Chair of the South Australia Division of the Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE), said: The next state election in South Australia provides an opportunity to set a strong direction for the future of state technical leadership.

South Australia is in an enviable position to show what the transition to net zero emissions really looks like.

At the forefront of renewable energy and energy storage competition when the state government conducts a comprehensive review of large-scale baseload and backup options to support the increase in renewable energy and solar power. You can stand.

Professor Dandy said the SA also needs to support research and development in sustainable carbon-neutral agriculture and carbon sequestration to promote adaptation of low carbon to the future.

South Australian businesses and sectors need to urgently adopt digital transformation technology to accelerate the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and create new jobs.

You also need to invest in future employees and STEM leaders.

This requires specialized education by including applied sciences such as engineering and computer programming in the curriculum for all students from Levels 1 to 12.

Professor Dandy said the literacy population of STEM is very important to build a state that can pave the way for Australia to keep up with technical delays.

Professor Dandy said the country’s capabilities in information technology and digital engineering are supporting the growth of all Australian sectors.

The South Australian Division of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) is open about how to engage all parties in the elections, facilitate the recovery of the state from COVID-19 and leverage its comparative advantage as an emerging country. Have a discussion. The driving force of renewable energy.

