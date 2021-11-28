This weekend we found the best Cyber ​​Monday Gaming Laptop deals on all RTX cards





Trading for Cyber ​​Monday gaming laptops has already made a good start this year, with some of the big discounts surged last week, but various RTX rigs are making big price cuts. So while there are still many offers on the shelves, it can be difficult to separate wheat from rice husks. That’s why we searched the web for the best deals on Cyber ​​Monday gaming laptops and offered only the best offers for each RTX card. If you already know the GPU you’re looking for, we’ve prepared to find the best price.

The Dell G15 is significantly cheaper than other budget options and boots with an upgraded RTX 3050 Ti card, so you can skip the RTX 3050. With Dell’s Cyber ​​Monday Gaming Laptop deals, this model is available today for just $ 799.99. That’s $ 419 down from the suggested retail price of $ 1,218.99, which is a great price for a machine running a 512GB SSD.

For RTX 3060 and above, we recommend this Gigabyte G5. Newegg’s i5 configuration is $ 999 and includes a $ 50 rebate (it was $ 1,199). This is one of the cheapest RTX3060 Cyber ​​Monday gaming laptop deals I’ve ever seen.

Return to Dell to win the top pick of the RTX 3070 in today’s Cyber ​​Monday gaming laptop trading. This Alienware M15 R4 model has a $ 530 discount and a suggested retail price of $ 2,129 to $ 1,599.99. However, you can upgrade to an RTX 3080 card for an additional $ 200. This could be the best RTX gaming laptop deal we’ve seen throughout the year.

Finally, Newegg’s MSI GP66 Leopard is now only $ 1,799 ($ ​​2,299). That’s an amazing price you won’t find on an RTX 3080 rig with an 11th generation i7 processor and 1TB of SSD storage.

More information on all these Cyber ​​Monday RTX Gaming Laptop deals can be found just below the page. Or, for even greater savings, check out the latest Cyber ​​Monday Gaming PC deals currently available.

If the above models don’t fit, you’ll find lots of cyber Monday gaming laptop deals just below.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals Today

