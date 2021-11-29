China’s blowback for Schumer’s innovation and competition law is imminent





If the bill passed parliament, Beijing promised retaliation, but did not provide details. Chinese experts say these retaliations could include a deliberate disruption in the supply of imported parts to US manufacturers and a curb on the purchase of US exports by China. As the supply chain has already reached its limits, Beijing’s response could test Biden’s and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s determination not to make Sino-US relations more violent.

Given our interdependence, it is impossible to completely insulate [U.S.] Companies and consumers from [Chinese] Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) Said that the “endless frontier law designed to beat China” with emerging technology was incorporated into the Schummers bill in May. Ultimately passing USICA and securing US leadership in these key areas is the best way to isolate business and consumers in the long run and at some risk in the short run. I demand that you bear it.

USICA has integrated multiple bills targeting China into one large 2,276-page law that consolidates the Endless Frontier Law, the 2021 Strategic Competition Law, and the China Challenge Law Conference between them into one large law. .. It is designed to maintain a competitive technological advantage over China by putting tens of billions of dollars in taxpayers into various initiatives such as US semiconductor manufacturing and US purchasing.

We are public and privately clear [Chinas government] We intend to strengthen our competitiveness, and the investments outlined in this law do exactly that, government officials told POLITICO.

However, USICA has several provisions that specifically address China’s threats to the U.S. economy, including state-led intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers, and malicious cyberattacks on U.S. governments and businesses. Is also included. The bill extends to a ban on government purchases of Chinese-made drones and a ban on the use of government hardware to download TikTok, the Chinese video social network platform.

A group of US-based companies believe that China’s retaliation is inevitable and supports it by combining fear and resignation. China has become much more aggressive. Representatives of corporate organizations connecting Chinese and US companies that sought to remain anonymous for fear of offending China’s interests said they would go forever to win.

A spokesperson for the Institute for International Business Communication, a DC-based company focused on China, expressed hope for a moderate China response for the long-term improvement of Sino-US relations. [retaliation] Rhetoric may be, but it is calibrated, which means it is not excessive.

Given the recent efforts by US trade representative Katherine Tai and China’s Deputy Prime Minister Liu He to break the US-China trade relationship, retaliation is likely to be more subtle than the imposition of new tariffs. Thailand has announced that the United States will resume the process of seeking tariff exemptions for certain Chinese imports and resume negotiations with China, which did not comply with the terms of the Phase 1 US-China trade agreement that took place in January. Kelly Ann Shaw, a former senior trade adviser to President Donald Trump, said it is unlikely that a tariff war will reoccur. Trade negotiations are taking place in another lane.

Instead, the Chinese government could express anger by braking some exports that are essential to major US industries such as the automotive sector. Such deliberate disruption in the target supply chain will allow Beijing to retaliate with some plausible denial while avoiding a series of dull weapons with rising tariffs.

Mary Lovely, a senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said China currently has few ways to hurt the United States without hurting it, but reducing the flow of strategic launches of electric vehicles is retaliatory. He said he had sex. China may try to take advantage of these supply chains to inflict pain, [because] Chinese leaders see Western countries working to reduce their dependence on China. With the direction of US policy almost fixed, China’s supply uncertainty will not be too high for China.

Such retaliation is natural. The Chinese government has been dissatisfied with USICA since it passed the Senate in June. The Diplomatic Commission of the National People’s Congress of China accused USICA on June 9 in an attempt to contain China’s development under the banner of innovation and competition.

Victor Gao Jikai, chairman of Suzhou University and a frequent recurring position of the Chinese government, said two days later, geopolitical Tonya hitting China’s patella trying to remove USICA from its mission.・ Explained as Harding syndrome. Gao warned that the counterattack from USICA had the real possibility that the Chinese market would be completely closed for US manufacturers in the future.

In August, China’s Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said that USICA would take over Sino-US relations if passed and would seriously damage the interests of the United States itself. He complained that it was one.

Hata’s staff has already mobilized U.S. corporate organizations, businesses, and executives in a twisting campaign aimed at passing through Capitol Hill and lobbying against other Chinese laws. I acted to derail USICA. These tactics included warnings that these bills would threaten a company’s profits and market share.

The Chinese embassy in Washington refused to comment on how China would respond to the passage of USICA. However, Beijing’s official rhetoric telegrams a targeted response.

When China says Tit for Tat, it means Tit for Tat, said Min Ye, an associate professor of international affairs at Boston University.China [retaliatory] Policy tools include purchase orders, targeted sanctions on individuals and businesses, or ongoing suspensions. [bilateral] Dialogue.

But Schumer says he is not plagued by the threat of China’s retaliation against his bill. In a written statement to Politico, he said no one would interfere with America’s strengthening of our innovation capabilities and domestic production so that we could launch a new era of leadership. Said.

The House of Representatives has not yet passed the anchor of its legislative package, ensuring America’s global leadership and engagement legislation, and Pelosi has shown nothing about when that will happen.

Pelosi and Schumer staff spent Thanksgiving Week on a preliminary plan for the congress committee to discuss the bill, two aides with knowledge of the talks said. However, they have not yet settled on the meeting schedule or when meeting attendees from each meeting room will be nominated.

Parliamentarians need to act swiftly to pass the Chinese bill, raise debt caps, approve annual defense spending, and deal with Bidens settlement spending, which packages all items on the agenda by the end of the year. I have.

Despite the recent virtual conference between Biden and the West to stabilize the relationship, the trendline is heading for a frosty winter.

US political headwinds are blowing in the direction of hawks. This means that both the government and parliament will continue to pursue strict policies towards China, especially for the 2022 elections. A partner in international trade practices of the Global Law Office Hogan Lovells. How to manage the relationship between the United States and China moving forward without completely falling off the cliff is an open question and a concern for many.

