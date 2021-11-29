Farming Sim 22 more popular than EA’s Battlefield 2042 on Steam





Image: Steam DB / Giants Software / Kotaku

Battlefield 2042 is not a great launch. Between bugs, lack of content, and other issues, including the surprise release of Halo Infinites free multiplayer, Dice and EA’s big shooters are in the news for all the wrong reasons. And now that the recently released Farming Simulator 22 has more players than the BF 2042, it seems that Steam players want to go farming rather than shooting.

Released on November 19, Battlefield 2042 currently has about 50,000 players online, with a peak of 52,000 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Farming Simulator 22, released on November 22, has nearly 88k simultaneous users and peaked at 94k in the last 24 hours.

Farming Sim 22 and BF2042 are basically tied, with Farming Sim hitting 105,636 players and BF having a slightly lower 105,397 players, so using SteamDB since their respective launches. Compare the maximum number of players in each game that hits.

Now, in comments and tweet replies, some explain that it’s only for Steam, and when counting other platforms like PS5 and Origin, (probably) Farming Sim 22 is more popular than BF 2042. I already know that I am. But that’s not the point here. Instead, one of the world’s most popular digital stores on PC, one of the world’s largest gaming platforms, and one of the biggest games of the year can’t keep up with Farming Simulator 22.

It’s not a shock to see, as the BF 2042 continues to frustrate and disappoint players with buggy gameplay, console and PC performance issues, and the lack of content and features found in past games. Recently, it has become one of the least reviewed games on Steam. In comparison, Farming Simulator 22 has a huge number of positive user reviews.

EA and Dice seem to have promised to improve 2042 in a future update, but it seems they needed a little more time in the oven before releasing this year. But hey, you can grow and cool corn at least in Farming Simulator 22 while you wait for BF 2042 to improve.

