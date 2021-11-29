Google Maps drivers can’t resist McDonald’s drive-through, so “reveal card details.”





Hungry Google Maps drivers seemed at risk of revealing bank details for takeaway from McDonald’s drive-through.

Eagle Eye viewers exploring Street View were amused to find a driver looping around a parking lot ending at one of the fast food chain kiosks in Popleton, York.

Not only that, the camera on top of the car was still recording on, so their bank card is visible when they go to pay.

This video was uploaded to TikTok by user @googlemapsfun on Saturday (November 27th) with the joke caption “Google is leaking a credit card at McDonald’s”.

It was pointed out that the card was only displayed on the back side and the security number was not displayed, but it was viewed more than 1.7 million times and suffered from annoying rants.

One viewer said, “How can I ruin it just by blurring it?”

Someone else commented. “Think of you as the one who just leaked it to your peers.”

“My dad’s car is lmao in front of them,” wrote a third party.

Someone else said: “Lmao on the back of the card, not the front that shows that the numbers aren’t fooling us.”

The Google Maps driver seemed aware of a potential security issue because he used the card face down and hid the CVC by hand while paying.

This was after filming a man eating the entire McDonald’s Christmas menu with a large meal of over 9,000 calories.

And a disgusted McDonald’s worker said he would shoot a worm-covered beverage machine and quit his job as soon as possible.

According to the company, this was an “isolated problem” in the drainage channel, which was fixed as soon as it was discovered and given a “deep clean”.

