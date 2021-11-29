Deep Tech Start-ups Demonstrate Innovative Solutions





Petronas hosts FutureTech 2.0 Accelerator Digital Demo Day, with Malaysia’s best start-ups Petronas, Telekom Malaysia (TM), Sime Darby Plantation (SDP), 500 Global.

At this event, 20 deep tech startups marketed their business solutions to venture capitalists, top executives of Malaysian government agencies and government agencies, and key members of the Malaysian and regional startup ecosystem.

The startup has announced solutions related to artificial intelligence (AI), drones, robotics, automation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4), digital platforms, AgriTech, FoodTech, renewable energy, and HR technology.

They were given the opportunity to work with business mentors to identify potential collaborations in business solutions through proof of concept (POC) or pilot projects.

Following Demo Day, these startups will have new resources and insights to accelerate business solutions in Malaysia and beyond.

Startups selected from this year’s demo days BoomGrow, Bumi Data Mining, and e-Komoditi will participate in a five-day immersion program hosted by 500 Global in Singapore early next year.

Immersion Experience aims to enhance business development efforts and open up opportunities for expansion into new markets.

FutureTech was first launched in 2019 to encourage local innovation and help Malaysian start-ups succeed in the global market while meeting Petronas’ business needs.

Arni Laily Anwarrudin, Head of Petronas Ventures, is excited to continue expanding the potential of the Malaysian startup community with the success of 19 powerful startup cohorts of the first FutureTech Accelerator program.

Backed by the commitment of PETRONAS and its partners TM, SDP and 500 Global, these startups will drive innovation ahead of their peers.

We are at an important time when companies must innovate rapidly to stay competitive.

When immersing yourself in a creative startup with agility and innovative ideas, combined collaboration is expected to take advantage of immeasurable technological advances for everyone.

Petronas saw collaborations with major technology-driven companies such as TM and SDP as a way to recognize the impact of the first program, recognize the greater prospects for nation-building, and enrich the ecosystem. ..

Through FutureTech 2.0, TM and SDP can leverage a single platform to engage directly with national entrepreneurs and advance the innovation agenda.

Tengku Muneer Tengku Muzani, Chief Strategy Officer of TM, commented that TM is being driven towards the construction of Digital Malaysia.

As we evolve into human-centric technology companies, our relationships with participating start-ups will become even more meaningful in creating a thriving technology-driven ecosystem.

Together with Petronas and SDP, we sincerely hope to discover the next unicorn in Malaysia.

Dr. Shariman Alwani Mohamed, Chief Strategy Officer and Innovation Officer at SDP, said that co-innovation with new start-ups will enable the company to leverage new ideas and synergies to help solve problems.

Throughout FutureTech 2.0, our top leaders worked with selected startups to evaluate proposed solutions through proof-of-concepts and explore pilot research and projects with which we could collaborate.

As a result, we are pleased to identify opportunities in multiple areas, such as new product applications and efficient solutions for digitally monitoring oil palm plantations and mill operations that are valuable for promoting precision agriculture. think.

One of the things we often hear from startups, Ee Ling Lim, 500 Global Asia Pacific Regional Director, is that it can take a week to present a solution to a company, but to define the scope of the proof of concept 2 It will take years.

FutureTech’s mission is to provide a efficient platform for startups to connect with the right decision makers in the enterprise sector, have direct access to industry experts, quickly track the process of collaborative innovation, and prove hypotheses. I am proud to be doing. -Proof of concept to commercial reality.

The first type of FutureTech Accelerator program in Malaysia has been conceptualized to provide Malaysia’s fast-growing Malaysian start-ups with the opportunity to scale up.

Petronas Ventures has funded two startups from the first cohort robotics and automation of agricultural technology startup Braintree Technologies Sdn Bhd and sustainable energy startup SOLS Energy Sdn Bhd.

