Make machine learning models more effective and efficient

High quality, clean and well labeled data is undoubtedly important in today’s world.

Companies are increasingly relying on the capabilities of AI and machine learning (ML) models to provide real-time insights that drive business and customer engagement results.

As data grows exponentially, AI and ML algorithms are essential to the effective use of this data. It’s the key to enabling everything from self-driving cars to cash-free shopping services to cancer detection.

Especially in the telecommunications world, we find that AI and ML are used in a variety of use cases to enhance the customer experience of solutions and services. This includes voice recognition and activated commands, which have become almost essential smart features in today’s fast-paced world.

Also, as reliability increases, the quality of data and data models that minimizes unconscious bias from human data labelers becomes even more important. As customer behavior and genomic analysis become more prevalent in customer mapping, Telecom can confidently hyperpersonalize its products when the data is effectively cleansed.

Data is so important that an extensive design and testing process, including data cleansing and labeling, is required to minimize data bias. The industry is flooded with new dedicated data labelers such as San Francisco-based startups Scale AI and Sama.

Google and Amazon also complete huge manual labeling tasks, especially in the legal and healthcare industries, but often charge businesses particularly high.

There is no guarantee that the output will be comprehensive, unbiased, or noise-free across all of these data labeling services. This leads to flawed results and the risk of inefficiency. The time required for successful data cleanup and labeling is often too long for agile companies.

Infosys understands that 25-60% of the cost of an ML project comes from manual labeling and validation of data. Spending on these tasks seems to be increasing and there is little guarantee of quality. AI consultancy Cognilytica estimates that companies will spend a total of US $ 4.1 billion on data labeling by 2024.

So what’s a faster and more effective way to reduce bias and provide clean data for hungry ML algorithms?

We need an approach that combines intelligent learners with programmatic data creation. By allowing AI to do the tedious work of labeling deskilated data, you can reduce overall bias and ultimately increase efficiency and effectiveness. Here are some ways to do this conversion:

Active learning

During the active learning process, intelligent learners examine unlabeled data and humans select some of it for labeling. Classifiers help you control the data you select and address areas that are not optimized for machine learning. This makes the labeling process active rather than passive, improving data quality.

Active learning was recently used in the legal industry to label contract terms. This process has improved the accuracy of the data from 66% to 80%, significantly reducing costs and time, even with fewer data points used.

In situations where AI-based decisions appear to be biased, it’s easy to investigate and find out why. For example, the results of Netflix recommendations are based on a set of rules driven by user data. If the rule seems to show biased results, it’s complicated, but you can investigate the machine learning model to determine the reason and modify it to remove the perceived bias.

Far away director

Creating datasets programmatically with remote or weak monitoring is the best way to use AI on a large scale. In both approaches, the labeling function is programmed to create the label from the input dataset. This means that for distant or weak monitoring, you can combine noisy signals to resolve conflicting labels without having to refer to “ground truth.”

Remote monitoring uses a remote knowledge base to generate noise-free training data. By examining multiple data sources and databases, remote monitoring can map metrics for machine-based learning models.

The accuracy of this process is 98%, but depending on the type and number of knowledge bases available for training data, there may be some noise left on the label. One of the challenges of this model is that finding a remote knowledge base can be difficult. ML engineers need a domain of professionals to help them find the right information.

If you need to retrieve data from an unreliable source, it is best to use weak monitoring.

Generation of synthetic data

If the data and labeling features do not already exist, you have the option to configure the data.

Amazon has taken this approach with its new Go Stores, a small convenience store that does not require checkout. Amazon used graphics software to create virtual shoppers. Graphics software trained computer vision algorithms on how real shoppers learn how to choose off-the-shelf items.

In NASA’s Patience Mission to Mars, the entire landscape of Mars was synthetically captured using synthetic data generation.

Like virtual shoppers, synthetic data has the same typical characteristics as the actual data from which it is derived. Data should be exposed to reverse use cases and outliers to reduce uncertainty and ensure fairness, security, reliability and inclusiveness.

This is seen in the case of churn forecasts. Forecasting churn is the analysis of relevant data to identify factors that indicate that a particular customer is at flight risk. If you know which customer is trying to cancel or terminate your subscription, you can take proactive steps to keep them in check. This can be created without annoying customers or generating data from calls that may have already been contacted by the same provider for other services.

AI projects need to timely label the quality of their data. Currently, about a quarter of the time spent on machine learning tasks is spent on labeling. This is well over 3% of the time spent developing algorithms.

As large companies are expanding AI to every part of their business, they can struggle with trade-offs on how to make their processes work effectively and efficiently. However, active learning, remote monitoring, and synthetic data generation are laborious tasks, significantly reducing costs, increasing the efficiency of desk-iled data labeling, and realizing powerful AI models in the future. You can improve the required quality.

