TechCentral in Sydney will be expanded with quantum terminals and scale-up hubs





TechCentral in Sydney welcomed Q-Ctrl, Sydney Quantum Academy and Quantum Brilliance as the first tenants in the latest district known as Quantum Terminals.

According to the state government, Quantum Terminal is the city’s first centralized live collaboration space for researchers, developers, engineers and entrepreneurs, all working on advances in quantum technology, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. I’m out. ”

“The Quantum Terminal, along with other TechCentrals, will form one of Australia’s most vibrant innovation corridors,” said Minister of Employment, Investment and Tourism and Minister of Trade and Industry Stuart Ayers in western Sydney.

In addition to opening a quantum terminal, the Government of New South Wales announced on Monday that it will invest A $ 21 million to prioritize affordable accommodation for scale-up.

“From December, companies can apply for rental and equipment cost rebates up to AU $ 600,000 per year through the Tech Central Scaleup Accommodation Rebate,” Ayres said.

Meanwhile, Stone and Chalk have been appointed by the state government to operate TechCentral’s new scale-up hub following the bidding process.

The scale-up hub will be located on 477 Pit Street, which spans six levels and 8,000 square meters. It consists of a combination of private office suites, meeting rooms, event spaces, and spillover workspaces for expanding businesses, with locals looking to expand and international companies looking to enter the Australian market. You can access it.

“From July 1, 2022, when the new hub goes live, emerging technology startups at home and abroad in the transition to scale-up by providing critical access to the resources and infrastructure needed for a successful scale-up. We will be able to support you, “said Michael Bromley, CEO of Stone and Chalk Group.

“The hub will be a place of convergence for great spirit, founders, talents, capital, and commercial growth. It will create and maintain high quality work in the future and will greatly contribute to the productivity that underlies the economy. I will contribute. ”

Other companies that have been set up to call Tech Central home include Atlassian, NEC, and NTT. A national space industry hub and semiconductor hub will also be established to form part of TechCentral.

The state government also announced earlier this month that it would establish a TechCentral-based quantum technology center focused on improving the state’s transportation network.

