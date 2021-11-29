Booking.com Launches Travel Sustainable Badge for Hospitality Industry





BOOKING.COM has released the Travel Sustainable badge for accommodations that implement sustainable practices that “meet the threshold of impact required for the destination”.

According to Booking.com, this badge is “first” in the hospitality industry and can be applied to all types of properties around the world, including hotels, resorts, apartments, villas and even tree houses.

The company aiming to launch the badge is “to create a universal and transparent means for sustainable real estate information across the industry.”

The first version of this badge leverages attributes validated by the Travelist Independent Advisory Group (Booking.com is the founding partner of the Global Sustainable Travel Union Travalyst).

The digital travel platform, in collaboration with industry experts, has identified a set of real estate practices to consider in five key areas: waste, energy, greenhouse gases, water, community support and nature maintenance.

We also worked with sustainability consultancy Sustainalize to develop a methodology for assessing the relative weights of these practices in the model.

This framework approach and measurement methodology has been officially developed within the Travelist Union, approved by the Travelist Independent Advisory Group, and continues to be developed with further consultation and advice from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Said Booking.com.

Properties that meet the threshold required for impact receive the first version of the badge. It also includes accommodations with existing certifications and labels, such as those approved by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Green Tourism and the EU Ecolabel.

In Singapore, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering and Capella Singapore won the badge.

Capella Singapore is the recipient of the Booking.com Travel Sustainable badge (Image Credit: Capella Singapore)

During the first phase of launch, travelers will be presented with badges and an overview of their individual real estate sustainability efforts on the real estate page of the app and website.

As the rollout continues, a Travel Sustainable icon appears in the property list on the search results page, displaying a Travel Sustainable filter that allows travelers to identify more sustainable options while searching.

Over the next few months, the company has evolved and expanded its list of measurable sustainability practices to “more and more locally relevant to measurements while maintaining the required level of global consistency. Will come to do. ”

As more practices are added, the company plans to work with other Booking Holdings brands and Travalyst coalition partners to ensure consistency across multiple platforms.

With the Travel Sustainable badge and program, Marianne Guybels, Sustainability Director on Booking.com, recognizes consumers’ commitment to sustainability in a wide range of facilities around the world in a reliable and transparent way.

She said that by displaying the practices that the property is implementing, travelers are more informed for their next trip, regardless of where they want to go, and hopefully more sustainable. He added that it would be easier to make possible choices.

Featured Image Credits: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

