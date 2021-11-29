NSW Quantum Terminal Gets First Tenant-Hardware-Services





TechCentral, a drive innovation and technology district of the Government of New South Wales, is seeing its first tenant move to Quantum Terminal with three Australian quantum computing specialists.

Sydney-based Q-Ctrl, Sydney Quantum Academy, and ACT-based Quantum Brilliance all live in three Australian companies working to promote quantum computing technology.

Deputy Premier of New South Wales, Stuart Ayers, said the government is focused on helping businesses grow and enter the next stage of growth at TechCentral.

“Quantum Terminal, along with the rest of Tech Central, forms one of Australia’s most vibrant innovation corridors,” Ayres said.

“Based on the opening of the Quantum Terminal, we are investing up to $ 21 million to prioritize affordable accommodation for scale-up. Starting in December, companies have invested up to 600,000 a year through the Tech Central Scaleup Accommodation Rebate. You can apply for a dollar rental and rebate on equipment costs. “

Located on 477 Pitt Street in central Sydney, the TechCentral Scaleup Hub is operated by Stone & Chalk.

Stone & Chalk Michael Bromley, CEO of Tech Central Scaleup Hub, said he is proud to be the partner of choice for the government’s growth agenda.

“Through our second hub in Sydney, we will be able to support domestic and international startups in the transition to scale-up by providing critical access to the resources and infrastructure needed for success.” Bromley said.

David Thodey, chair of the Tech Central Industry Advisory Group, said innovation and collaboration opportunities across the district are unique.

“These facilities and support initiatives support large and small businesses and drive new opportunities for innovation and collaboration to build sustainable and lasting world-class districts.”

Tech Central provides residents with several digital tools, including Digital Twin, an online interactive tool on the Tech Central website.

“This is a modern government with a strong understanding of how to promote and leverage innovation and digital innovation for the benefit of citizens and businesses,” said Victor Dominero, Minister of Digital and Customer Service.

“NSW is in a pole position to become a global leader in technology, as leading researchers and entrepreneurs aspire to work together and the innovation district is ready to support employment growth,” said NSW. Premier Dominique Perotet says.

“TechCentral is projected to bring up to 25,000 jobs in New South Wales and will be a key player in accelerating economic recovery and guaranteeing the future of the economy.”

