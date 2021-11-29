Xbox Series S outsells PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Switch OLED





Photo: Microsoft

It seems that it wasn’t the Switch or PS5 that sold like hotcakes during Black Friday shopping, but instead it’s the $ 300 Xbox Series S, a brother of the less powerful Xbox Series X. This may be due to several factors such as price. Availability on retail sites like Amazon.

As reported by Business Insider, the news comes from the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which claims to have analyzed more than a trillion visits to retail sites, with more than 1,000 retailers selling better than other products. I researched about the products that are retailed. All this data seems to indicate that the biggest winner of the Black Friday shopping season is the small Xbox Series S.

This may seem surprising at first, but there are several reasons why this little Xbox works well. For one thing, it’s actually available in many stores. Currently, it’s very difficult to get a $ 500 PS5 or Xbox Series X. However, Series S can be purchased for several days at various stores such as GameStop and Best Buy.

Read more: Xbox doesn’t want you to name your baby game pass

Another thing that supports Series S is the Game Pass. Between Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and a large library of old and new games, this service offers people a lot to play at low cost. The Series S is also all-digital, so the Game Pass is perfect for that.

G / O media may receive fees

Finally, the low price definitely helps sell the Xbox Series S console. We usually know some people who don’t buy a console right after its release, or who have never bought an Xbox machine. However, many of them have an Xbox Series S console. When you ask why, the answer is often summarized. It was cheap and Game Pass seems like a good way to play new games and indie music.

Interestingly, last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told Kotaku: Price is really important across generations and we expect to see more Series S sales.

