Apical is working with Singapore’s Agri-Food Innovation Lab (SAIL) to drive innovation and sustainability in the agricultural food sector.

Singapore, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Apical Group, a world-leading palm oil processor and member of the RGE Group, a resource-based company, is one of Singapore’s newly launched agricultural products business partners. I was chosen as one. The Agri-Food Innovation Lab (SAIL) by Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is affiliated with Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

SAIL was officially launched on November 24, 2021 by Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and NTU Singapore President Subra Thresh to form partnerships and sow platforms throughout the food value chain. increase. Work with corporate partners to curate industry-wide challenges and drive collaboration between demand drivers and solution providers.

Apical is one of the first batches of over 20 agricultural food companies working with SAIL. In a panel discussion on “innovation in the agrifood industry” at the time of launch, Bremenyon, the apical director of sustainability, said that the agrifood industry has progressed and prospered.

“Sustainability should be seen as a strategic decision that goes beyond obligations. To grow and prosper in the long run, companies should see sustainability as the key to differentiation,” he adds. I did.

As a corporate partner of SAIL, Apical leverages NTU Singapore’s strong research capabilities and extensive interdisciplinary partner network of platforms to bring research results to market and landscape-level across the supply chain from plantations to over-the-counter. I want to address my concerns.

Apical has smallholders who make up about 40% of the world’s palm oil production and wants to leverage technology to improve resilience and livelihood while promoting more inclusion.

About the Apical Group

Apical Group is the world’s leading palm oil processor. It owns a broad palm oil business value chain, including oil and fat chemicals for domestic and international exports, functional fats and downstream treatment to biodiesel. Its operations are located in Indonesia, China and Spain and include 6 refineries, 4 biodiesel plants, 2 oil and fat chemical plants and 2 grain crushing plants. Apical also has processing and distribution operations in India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar and Brazil through a joint venture.

Apical’s business is built on Indonesia’s extensive procurement network with integrated refinery assets in strategic locations. It is enhanced by efficient logistics channels supported by Apical’s unique infrastructure and is delivered to national and international industrial clients consisting of food, feed, fuel brands and more. With a unique business model, Apical manages product quality, addresses sustainability and food safety concerns, while operating highly efficiently in integrated world-class refineries and downstream processes. I was able to do.

