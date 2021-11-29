IMessage tapback is expanded in Google Messages





An Android statue on the Google campus in Mountain View, California, USA, Wednesday, October 21st … [+] 2020. The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google in the most serious antitrust proceedings against U.S. companies in 20 years, promising a series of proceedings against search giants allegedly abusing market power. Photographer: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

We have all heard of this general dilemma. A person with an Android device is having a group chat with three friends who are all using iPhone. One of my friends sends a picture of a cute dog to the group, and a friend with an Android device receives two text messages: I like the image.

Due to the incompatibility between iMessage and Rich Communication Services (RCS), some Android users feel that they are being shunned from their daily interactions with friends who use the iPhone.

Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer tried to convince Apple to add RCS messaging support to iMessage. In addition to these efforts, Android’s default SMS, MMS, and RCS apps add translation capabilities for iMessage Tapbacks.

9to5Google reports that some Android users start seeing iMessage emoji reactions in text messages. 9to5Google is aware of the features of the latest beta update for Google Messages version 10.7 and has shipped to some users.

At the code backend, the tapback response on iOS appears to trigger the Android user’s SMS response. Google messages can now receive SMS reaction messages and decode them under the corresponding response of the Google Messages app.

Berlin, Germany-September 16: Visitors try the Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sale … [+] New phone at the Berlin Apple Store in Berlin, Germany on September 16, 2016. New phones come in two sizes. One is a 4.7-inch display and the other is a 5.5-inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Currently, iOS offers users six different tapback responses. Google Messages also provides a message response to Android users, but iOS responses are translated into a similar but different set of emojis. For example, iOS heart tapbacks are converted to heart-eye emojis.

Despite Google’s best efforts to add RCS support to iMessage, Google seems to be settled in the reality that the bridge between companies may not have been built. In fact, during Apple’s proceedings with Epic Games, it turned out that Apple executives were opposed to the Android version of iMessage because iMessage was locked in to iPhone users.

However, Google is working hard to ensure that RCS is at least an alternative to SMS for Android devices. Google has signed contracts with T-Mobile, AT & T and Verizon to make Google Messages the default SMS, MMS and RCS apps for all Android devices.

This agreement gives all Android users who use Google Messages a unified experience, regardless of which device manufacturer makes the device.

