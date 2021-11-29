Google Argobug puts the site in a weird limbo state





At Google’s office hour hangout, John Mueller answered a question about how long it would take for Google to re-rank the returned website after it disappeared. Some of his answers provided insight into Google’s rare problem that websites aren’t ranked for keywords at all, even with domain names.

John Mueller described it as a limbo state, an intermediate state.

Background information on legacy domain penalties

I’ve only encountered it a few times, so I call it a legacy domain penalty because it doesn’t have a name.

Legacy software is old software that cannot be replaced because it is used by so many people. For this domain-related issue, there is a penalty that it cannot be removed because it is attached to the domain but does not appear in the Google Search Console.

There is no way to detect that a domain is affected by this type of penalty. However, the site cannot rank anything, even its own domain name.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

However, because the search console does not create a penalty, the search console reports that there is no penalty, so there is no way to submit a re-examination request.

John Mueller was presented with a legacy domain penalty at a business hours hangout two years ago. He asked the person who manages the site to give him the URL.

We monitored the URLs for several months, and after about a month and a half, the domains started to rank successfully.

I wrote about the issue here: Sites can’t be ranked on Google: Is it a legacy domain penalty?

This kind of penalty appeared around 2004 in the domain of marketers unfamiliar with SEO. He didn’t know why his new site couldn’t be ranked.

On the surface, the site looked good because I showed that the Google Toolbar has a PageRank indicated by the green bar on the toolbar.

The domain did not show any clear indication of the domain being penalized. It appeared on the Google Toolbar as a gray bar instead of the regular green bar instead of PageRank.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

So I and others saw it and decided that it was previously used as a spam site by someone else.

Google engineer Matt Cutts was contacted on behalf of this marketer and Matt removed the penalty.

However, Matt didn’t explain what this strange penalty added to the domain was, but it didn’t show up as a penalty.

For years, Google never explained what this penalty was, and it was so rare that many SEOs weren’t aware of it.

As a result, mysterious domain-level penalties remained hidden in the mystery … until a few days ago.

John Mueller recently discussed a rare domain-level penalty that sounds exactly like what was observed in the past.

Sites get stuck with a penalty

John Mueller answered a question about how long it would take for a domain to recover to an unavailable state. He also talked about a temporary outage due to technical issues and a full site update that would significantly change the website.

Then he started talking about this “strange” penalty limbo, which looks like an old bug in Google’s algorithm.

This bug occurs in response to spam activity in the domain, which, according to John, can last for years.

This is consistent with the mysterious legacy domain penalty description.

This is how John Mueller explains it:

“Another thing I’ve rarely seen is that the site is stuck in some strange intermediate state in the system …

… At some point, our algorithm reviewed the website and found it to be absolutely terrible. For some reason, it took a very long time for these parts of the algorithm to be updated again.

And sometimes it can be years.

These are what I see from time to time, but they are very rare.

So it’s pretty unlikely that a random website will fall into it, but if you’re struggling and doing a lot of things right and nothing seems to work, reach out and use it. Please give me. Check to see if anything that might be stuck is on our side.

But at least the technical ones will be resolved very quickly.

It’s a kind of weird thing that’s stuck in terms of algorithms, but it’s very rare, especially if something happens, especially if the site was stuck in a strange state five or ten years ago. If anything strange happens, it’s always worth it. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Symptoms of Limbo Penalty Ranking

The site that Mueller discussed earlier two years ago couldn’t rank any keywords, even its own domain name. The strange part of that is that once a month for a few days, the domain can rank the domain name at the bottom of the first page or at the top of the second page for a few days. But after a few days, it disappeared.

The obvious signs of this kind of hidden penalty are that it doesn’t show up in the Google search console, that the site can’t rank anything, including its own domain name, and that the site was previously spammed. It was used.

To verify your previous use of your domain, use the free service provided by Archive.org. Archive.org keeps snapshots of websites taken in the last few months and years.

If you’re lucky, you’ll see the previous state of the domain.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Previously many domain names were used. Therefore, it’s a good idea to check if your domain was previously used before you register and use it.

Quote: A rare Google bug puts the site in the ranking Limbo

Watch Mueller discuss the rare ranking limbo penalty at 24:48.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-ranking-limbo/428597/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos