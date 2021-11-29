YiduTech maintains rapid growth momentum in the first half of 2022





Leverage digital technology to safely enhance a comprehensive, value-based, intelligent healthcare system and promote the health of all

Hong Kong, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Yidu Tech Inc. (“YiduTech” or “Company, its subsidiaries and integrated related entities,” Group “, HKEx: 2158), Healthcare Big Data Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider for 6 months ended September 30, 2021 (“” Announced unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2022 or period). During the period, the group maintained and continued to strengthen its overall high growth momentum. Achieved a more balanced and synergistic development of its core competencies and its three key business segments.

Key highlights of the first half of 2022

Total revenue was RMB 501.9 million, up 62.3% year-on-year, and the revenue structure continues to be optimized, with the following breakdown:[1] From big data platforms and solutions, RMB 157.9 million, up 21.1% year-on-year. -Revenue from Life Science Solutions increased by 106.3% to RMB145.6 million, -Revenue from Health Management Platforms and Solutions increased by 642.6% to RMB 190.4 million.

Gross profit increased by 64.4% from the previous year to RMB144.1 million. Gross profit margin was stable at 28.7%.

With YiduCore as the basic data intelligence infrastructure, Yidu Tech continues to focus on public health, research, clinical diagnostics and treatment scenarios, with core benefits in three areas: infrastructure networks and medical artificial intelligence (“AI”). Was further strengthened. A multi-domain talent pool that supports big data technology capabilities and the steady development of each business segment.

As of September 30, 2021, YiduCore’s data intelligence infrastructure covers more than 600 hospitals in more than 20 states. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Yidu Tech has helped prevent and manage epidemics in 12 cities, including Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Ningbo, and has strengthened the city’s public health management and prevention capabilities. In addition, Yidu Tech has made great strides in facilitating the application and research of real-world data (“RWD”) and facilitating the establishment and improvement of multi-level medical security systems.

Increased R & D investment to integrate technical benefits and ensure data security

The story continues

Yidu Tech is at the forefront of applying AI and big data technologies to enhance digital transformation in the healthcare sector. The Group continues to drive research and development and innovation, allowing clients to unleash the value of their data on the premise of ensuring data security and compliance to improve public health and safety. I promise to do so. During the period, Yidu Tech received national certification for secure multi-party computing and federal learning capabilities from the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT).

[1] Excludes the impact of international revenues on medical devices and other COVID-19 supplies in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

The technical benefits of the group are underpinned by a multi-domain talent pool. As of September 30, 2021, the Group has 665 and 532 employees, respectively, with medical, AI and technology backgrounds, accounting for 45.9% and 36.7% of the Group’s total workforce, respectively. Yidu Tech had more than 100 employees with technical backgrounds in both medical and AI.

With respect to technology and industry expertise, Yidu Tech has worked with renowned hospitals and professionals to continually improve and improve real-world disease models through AI technology. YiduCore’s medical insights and knowledge graph cover over 8,000 illnesses. We have built a disease registry covering 60 disease areas, including more than 20 major cancer types. Nearly 120 papers have been published based on Yidu Tech’s disease registry and big data platform. The Group has 474 patents, demonstrating its strong R & D capabilities.

Balanced synergistic development of three business segments to build a value-based intelligent healthcare ecosystem

Yidu Tech’s sales have continued to grow rapidly since 2019, with significant growth in sales and gross margins in all three business segments in the first half of 2022, with even more remarkable results.

During the period, the big data platform and solutions segment recorded a total revenue of RMB 157.9 million and a gross margin of 41.7%, up 4.9 points year-on-year. After normalizing international sales of COVID-19 related products in the first half of 2021, this segment maintained a solid increase of 21.1% year-on-year. As of September 30, 2021, Yidu Tech has provided service solutions to 78 top research hospitals and 21 regulatory agencies and policy makers in China to facilitate the more efficient creation of research-grade evidence. It offers. During the period, Yidu Tech will undertake the development of Phase I of the RWD clinical research platform at Hainan Boao Lecheng to promote the application of RWD and accelerate the approval of urgently needed drugs and devices not yet registered in China. bottom. Provides traceable data governance and overall project lifecycle management from data collection to regulatory assessment.

Total sales in the Life Sciences Solutions segment were RMB145.6 million, doubling year-on-year, with a gross margin of 20.0%, an increase of 3.4 points. Customers servicing this segment have grown rapidly. The number of active customers during the period increased from 108 at the end of the previous fiscal year to 127. In 2020, sales served 17 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world. In addition to expanding its customer base, YiduTech is actively strengthening solutions to increase customer stickiness and increase customer wallet share. Over the period, all customers had an overall revenue retention of 133%, while core pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies had a revenue retention of 140%.

The Health Management Platforms and Solutions segment recorded a total revenue of RMB 190.4 million and a gross margin of 25.3%. Yidu Tech continues to optimize risk prediction models to enable everyone’s access to precision medicine, an AI-powered analysis-driven once for patients with different types of disease. We provided top disease management solutions. Yidu Tech provides a platform that, with appropriate approval, can provide physicians and other healthcare providers with relevant insights and knowledge, as well as convenient patient management to help conduct research and manage research participants more effectively. Provided the tool. As of September 30, 2021, the number of paid users who made at least one purchase on the health management platform exceeded 8 million.

Achieve accessible and accurate healthcare using YiduCore technology

The effectiveness and value of YiduCore’s analytics-driven solutions have been proven in a variety of use case scenarios. Yidu Tech’s comprehensive public health solution provides extensive simulation and forecasting to proactively assess risk, optimize resource allocation, and enable efficient and dynamic decision making. By the end of the period, YiduTech helped prevent and manage epidemics in 12 cities in China. In particular, local governments in Guangdong have adopted Yidu Tech’s risk forecasting and policy simulation models to effectively estimate epidemic trends and develop containment strategies to reduce mortality while maintaining sustainable economic development. doing. The predicted development curve was consistent with the actual evolution, and the difference was within 5 cases.

With its strong technology foundation and industry expertise, Yidu Tech provides insurance companies and brokerage firms with insurance technology solutions, facilitates the design of innovative insurance products, and enables faster and more accurate underwriting. , Facilitates the insurance claim settlement process. As of September 30, 2021, Yidu Tech provides operational services for Hui Min Bao, an existing city-level supplementary insurance product for national and social health insurance, in five cities. In addition, Yidu Tech has acted as a major operational platform, providing follow-up services in Beijing, Ningbo and Hefei for the second consecutive year. This service addresses a variety of health protection needs, reduces the medical burden on the public and enables local governments to reduce medical costs.

Gong Yingying (Rujing), CEO and Founder of YiduTech, said: We strengthened R & D and investment in technology and accelerated the pace of business development. “Data intelligence and green healthcare” is a general trend in industry development, continuing to introduce innovative AI-driven applications and solutions, “making value-based precision medicine available to everyone” and medical care. Bringing more value to key players in the ecosystem through data intelligence infrastructure. “

About Yidu Tech Inc. (2158.HK)

Founded in 2014, Yidu Tech Inc. (“Yidu Tech”, securities code: 2158.HK) focuses on research, development and applications of AI and big data technologies for the healthcare industry. With a vision of “data intelligence and green healthcare,” the group is empowering the industry through its data intelligence infrastructure, solving problems with intelligent applications in three key healthcare scenarios: public health, research, diagnostics and treatment. And build a safe, accessible and value-based medical system. In January 2021, YiduTech was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yidu Tech operates primarily in three business segments: Big Data Platform and Solutions, Life Sciences Solutions, and Health Management Platform and Solutions, providing medical research, medical management, public health management, and innovative drug development. Promote and support the industry. To reduce costs and improve efficiency with the goal of making precision medicine accessible to everyone.

Source YiduTech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/yidu-tech-maintains-rapid-growth-030000036.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos