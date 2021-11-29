Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get Up to $ 500 Off on Best Buy





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest foldable company to date for the usual $ 999.99, but today you can get a much cheaper trendy phone. In the early transactions of Cyber ​​Monday in 2021, you can get the unlocked Z Flip3 from Best Buy for $ 599.99 by activating the service on your device at the time of purchase.

This is a big $ 400 discount from the regular price of the Flip 3s, much like the Pixel 6. Google phones are great, but they certainly don’t have the cool elements of a folding screen. Both Verizon and AT & T customers will get the price for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung’s sleek and stylish Galaxy Flip 3 can be folded in half for easy portability in your pocket and features a convenient external display for checking notifications when closed. The phone is also water resistant, has excellent performance and includes wireless charging.

In some cases, you can save even more. Activating a new service line on T-Mobile / Sprint will reduce the price of the unlocked Z Flip 3 to $ 499.99. If you can handle carrier bloatwear, the Verizon model will also be discounted to $ 499.99 if you qualify for the upgrade.

Looking at the Z Flip 3 review, my colleague Dan Seifert first praised Samsung for its truly mainstream foldable, with its excellent screen, crisp performance, water resistance, and compact size when folded. I understand. If there is one weakness in mobile phones, their battery life is just the average of their competitors. But you can’t deny the sleek look of this, and its cream color still looks great, just like when Samsung announced it, but the black, green, and lavender colors are your style. If so, the transaction applies.

