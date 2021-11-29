Google Play Store does not download or update apps | Digital Public Square





1. Check internet connection

A strong cellular data or Wi-Fi connection is required to download the app from the Play Store.[インストール]or[更新]Does the app get stuck in the download pending stage when I tap the button? Make sure the internet is working properly. Launch your browser and go to a random website. If the web page does not load, there may be a problem with your internet connection. Enable airplane mode and turn it off.

If you can’t download the app to your mobile data, switch to a Wi-Fi connection. If Wi-Fi does not resolve the issue, restart or reset your router and try again. VPN connections can also affect the performance of Google Plays. Close or disable the VPN app (if you are using it) and see if the issue goes away.

2. Update the date and time

Some system services and third-party apps may malfunction due to incorrect data settings. System setting menu ([設定]>[システム]>[日付と時刻]) And make sure the device is using the network-provided date and time. again,[ネットワークが提供するタイムゾーンを使用する]Toggle must be enabled as an option.

3. Disable Bluetooth on your device

This may sound strange, but many Android users who have experienced similar issues with the Google Play store have found that disabling Bluetooth works as an effective workaround. Disable Bluetooth on your device from Notification Center or[設定]>[接続されているデバイス]>[接続設定]>[Bluetooth]Go to and switch Bluetooth off.

4. Free up storage space

If your device runs out of storage capacity, you will not be able to use some system features. For example, the Play Store may fail to download new apps or update old apps. Some apps run slowly and may crash during use.

If the device has low internal storage (or less than 1GB of available storage), Android will display a notification,[設定]>[ストレージ]Go to to see if your device has enough storage capacity to accommodate the new application.

The amount of storage used and the amount remaining are displayed. If you have low storage,[空き容量]Tap the button and use the built-in Android cleaner to remove junk emails, duplicate files and unused apps from your device.

5. Clear the Play Store cache and data

[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[アプリ情報](or[すべてのアプリを表示])>[GooglePlayストア]>[ストレージとキャッシュ]Go to[キャッシュをクリア]Tap.

After clearing the Play Store cache, try downloading the app. If the problem persists, go back to the Play Store storage page and[ストレージのクリア]Tap the icon.

6. Reset the download manager

The Google Play Store downloads the application to your device via the Android Download Manager. If this built-in downloader is disabled or malfunctioning, you will not be able to install or update the app. Resetting the download manager will help resolve Play Store download failures. To do that, follow the steps below.

1.[設定]>[アプリ情報](or[すべてのアプリを表示]) And tap the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner.

2.[システムの表示]Choose.

3. Scroll the app and[ダウンロードマネージャー]Tap.

Four.[ストレージとキャッシュ]Choose.

6.[キャッシュをクリア]When[ストレージをクリア]Tap.

7. At the confirmation prompt[OK]Tap to continue.

Launch the Play Store and see if you can download and update the application.

7. Reset the Google Play service

Google Play Services is a core Android system that enhances all Google apps and services. If you’re having trouble downloading an application in the Play Store and everything you’ve tried fails, resetting the Google Play service cache may revert the problem.

[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[アプリ情報](or[すべてのアプリを表示])>[Google Playサービス]Go to[キャッシュをクリア]Tap. afterwards,[ストレージのクリア]Tap on the next page[すべてのデータをクリア]Choose.

Your device will download some system applications needed to run the Google Play service. After setup is complete, open the Play Store and see if resetting the Google Play service solved the problem.

8. Uninstall Play Store Update

Android automatically updates the Google Play store in the background. Some of these updates are error-free, but some come with bugs that cause performance issues. You can eliminate these bugs and return the store to its normal state by reverting the Play Store to the factory default version.

1. Touch and hold the Play Store app icon, then tap the information (i) icon.

2.3 Tap the dot menu icon.

3.[更新のアンインストール]Choose.

4. At the prompt[OK]Tap to continue.

After that, you need to update the Google Play store to the latest version. Launch the Play Store, tap the menu icon,[設定]>[Playストアバージョン]Go to.

Your device will download and install the latest version of the Google Play Store in the background.

9. Reboot the device

Repowering your device is another troubleshooting technique that is worth fixing when the Google Play Store isn’t downloaded.Hold down the power button and select the power options[再起動]Tap.

Connect to a strong Wi-Fi or mobile data connection and try the download again.

10. Update the device

Installing the latest Android update can fix an issue that causes the Play Store to stop processing apps for downloads and updates.[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システムアップデート]Go to to see if there are any software updates available on your device.

11. Add your Google account again

This requires signing out of your Google account and signing in again. This may resolve issues with the Play Store, but be aware that deleting your account may delete some data (contacts, messages, calendar events, etc.) that you synced to your Google account. please. .. Therefore, it is important to back up your Android device so that you don’t lose any out-of-sync data.

To sign out of your Google account[設定]>[アカウント]Go to and select your Google account that is connected to your Play Store. afterwards,[アカウントの削除]Click to disconnect the account from the device.

[アカウント]In the menu,[アカウントの追加]Select and follow the prompts to add the account again.

