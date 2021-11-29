Last Week’s Most Popular Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





10 retail technology companies in 2021

This year has been a pretty good year for these retail technology ventures that are innovating in areas such as free checkout stores, 3D commerce, fast grocery delivery, e-commerce fulfillment, and shopper platforms.

Quick delivery venture Get Faster puts 7.5m in a bag in a seed round

German quick commerce startup GetFaster has raised 7.5 million seed funding.

Focusing on the soft discounter portion of the delivery market, the venture plans to use cash to expand coverage, expand its customer base, and develop its product range.

Uncrowd raises 3 million for customer analytics platform

Arete has led a 3 million investment in customer analytics startup Uncrowd.

Begin and Matrix Capital also participated in the round. It is based on the 2020 500,000 Seed Financing Round.

10 Retail Technology Financing Rounds You Need To Know

RTIH brings together retail technology ventures that are making waves with large investments such as Nuro, Selazar, 8fig, Deliverr and GetFaster.

Ikea makes the first claim to deploy a mobile checkout solution in Australia

IKEA announces a new mobile checkout solution in Australia.

It aims to provide customers with a faster and more convenient checkout experience in the store. Ikea claims that this deployment is the first for the furniture retailers below.

Customers who start livestreaming ahead of the Christmas shopping period and shop at Ikea Logan and North Lakes in Queensland will have the ability to activate via the retailer’s app or by scanning the QR code in-store. Experience first.

See the 2021RTIH Innovation Awards Candidate List

Go Instore, Trigo, Simbe Robotics, Oracle, Mercaux, Standard AI and BigCommerce are candidates for the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

This is the third year this year, and the award is sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar.

