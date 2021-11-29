Nintendo Switch’s Best Deal Following Cyber ​​Monday





Black Friday trading will continue on this Cyber ​​Monday Nintendo Switch. So you can tell your bank account not to rest easily yet.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular deals in the world for those who haven’t yet found a PS5 or Xbox Series X, and we’ve already found some amazing bargains this weekend.

Last year, the Switch console was one of the most Google-searched products in the world on Black Friday, so there is certainly demand for devices and it will be Cyber ​​Monday today.

With the recent release of Nintendo Switch OLED, our tech experts have found the Switch OLED bundle at Very and Currys. That said, don’t expect anything important with the new model. You will never see significant savings.

However, the Nintendo Switch is a different story. The original Neon Red / Blue Switch has arrived in large numbers and comes with a Mario Kart 8 download and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online subscription for 259.99, but that’s not bad at all if it’s a console-only price. Snap this deal still in progress for now. Get 50% off selected games on Very, Argos and Nintendo Stores as well.

We’re also paying close attention to Nintendo Switch Lite this week on Cyber ​​Monday, as the portable-only version of the console has been on the market long enough to keep up with the discounts. Lite is available on Zavvi at 179.99.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles

Looking for the biggest savings on games, accessories, and the console itself on Cyber ​​Monday this week? Well, many of the Top Black Friday Switch deals we shared are still going on today, so you’re in the right place.

Before buying the Switch on Cyber ​​Monday this week, it’s worth remembering that the new RRP for the Nintendo Switch is 259.99. This month I found various retailers quoting 20 discounts on the old RRP of 279.99, but this is not a discount, so stick with us about all the real deals on Cyber ​​Monday this week. ..

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red, Mario Kart 8 Free Download, 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online Subscription | Argos, Berry, Nintendo Store 316.97 259.99 (56.98 or 18% Save)

Deals: Save over 55 on this bundle, including a free digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus a 3-month free online membership.

Why we chose it: We searched high and low, and this continues to be the best bundled deal for Cyber ​​Monday with the Switch OG model.

Talk to game guru Rob Lean for more information on why consoles are worth your time. He said this Nintendo Switch deal is currently at the top of the podium. It’s not because it includes a fun racing game that is Mario. Cart 8 Deluxe! Offering unparalleled value along with a truly amazing game (which keeps you and your peers entertained for hours), this deal is a great way to get a Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Console with Improved Battery Life | 259.99 239.99 (20 or 8% Save)

Transaction details: You can save a little RRP on Neon Switch.

Why we chose it: Nintendo Switch is a great multipurpose gaming console. It can be used as a console connected to a portable game console or TV. Great for travel and families. The range of the game is also very wide, so there is something for everyone.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) | 199.99179.99 (20 or 10% savings) with Zavvi

Great Deals: 20 off RRP on Nintendo Switch Lite on Zavvi, saving 10%.

Why we chose it: Nintendo Switch Lite is currently in high demand and Tesco is already completely sold out with an equivalent offer. However, it seems that Zavvi is still discounted on the gray version. So it’s a great opportunity to buy Switch Lite at a slightly lower price than normal.

Our game editor, Rob Leane, is known for praising Lite. SwitchLite is a great looking and very portable way to get involved in great games on the go. Getting one for something below RRP would steal.

Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokemon Shining Pearl, SanDisk 256GB Memory Card Bundle | Currys 392.98379 (13.98 or 3.5% savings)

Transactions: This remake of the hit Pokemon game is highly anticipated, so discounts, especially including the new OLED console, are worth taking.

Why we chose it: OLED Switch discounts aren’t that big this year, but finding a console that’s in stock and included in the bundle of games you really want is a win.

The extraordinary Rob of the game editor was a big fan of this deal. He told us what shouldn’t be loved with this bundle? Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of Switch. Pokemon Shining Pearl is a long-awaited remake. Not only does the SanDisk memory card have 256GB of storage space (it should be sufficient for all your gaming needs), but it’s also adorned with cute illustrations of Mario superstars! Indeed, this Nintendo Switch deal is one of the best.

Other Nintendo Switch OLED Cyber ​​Monday Deals: Other Nintendo Switch Neon Red / Blue Deals: Other Nintendo Switch Light Deals Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals Best Nintendo Switch accessories deals

Tips for buying a Nintendo Switch this week on Cyber ​​Monday

Note that the new Nintendo Switch RRP is 259.99 (Nintendos retail price), so retailers are estimating a 20% discount on the old RRP.

Understand the differences between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite and which one is best for you.

Decide whether to pay an additional fee for the OLED model. A review of our game editor, Rob Leanes Nintendo Switch OLED, suggests that OLED is valuable to anyone using the Switch in handheld mode. Still, if you’re primarily going to use a docked switch, he recommends holding that extra cash.

Get the most out of Cyber ​​Monday deals for all Switch accessories. For example, the price of this SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card has dropped by 60%.

Nintendo Switch VS Lite VS OLED: Which should I buy for this Cyber ​​Monday?

Lite is a slightly cheaper on-the-go model suitable for personal play compared to the original Switch tuned for multiplayer. The RRP for Nintendo Switch Lite is 199.99. It is more compact and designed specifically for handhelds. In contrast, the Nintendo Switch has three different modes: handheld, desktop (when the Joy-Con controller is removed and the screen is standing), and TV.

How about the game? Nintendo Switch games with handheld mode can be played on both consoles. However, for games that don’t support handhelds, players can connect the controller to Switch Lite wirelessly. These must be purchased separately (along with the Joy-Con charging grip).

See the Nintendo Switch vs Lite Guide for more information.

A review of our game editor, Rob Leanes Nintendo Switch OLED, suggests upgrading an existing Neon Switch only if you plan to use the OLED in handheld mode. If you’re primarily intended to dock and use it, it’s probably not worth it (and you’re not getting the most out of that screen).

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED on this Cyber ​​Monday

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been very popular since its launch in October, but it has been difficult to get. Stocks are starting to recover, but even so, don’t expect to see amazing deals on Cyber ​​Monday this week.

Not sure if it’s worth the upgrade? Read the opinions of game editor experts in the Nintendo Switch OLED Review.

Nintendo Switch OLED Deals When will the Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Monday deals end?

Most Cyber ​​Monday Switch transactions close tonight.

Black Friday will be longer than ever, but it’s not just one day. Cyber ​​Monday usually sticks to that day. Therefore, the transaction is generally only available today. This means that if you find a deal that is too good to decline, you don’t have much time to consider it.

Check out the 2021 Cyber ​​Monday coverage for the latest news and expert tips for getting the best discounts of the year.

