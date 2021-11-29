Cars24 zooms to a $ 3 billion valuation. Behind the Paytm IPO blunder





Happy Monday. As always, there is a packed version of ETtech Morning Dispatch. Believe it or not, we are already in December and 2021 is about to end! Water leaves a year-end meditation for later editions of the newsletter, but for now we mix scooplets, monopoly, and deep infiltration into the Paytms IPO to charge you for a brand new week. increase.

Also in this letter:

Large-scale funding round at Cars24, exchanges see a big drop in new registrations Slice Update on crypto bills Consumer internet companies scatter M & A

Cars24 could reach $ 3 billion in new funding rounds

Founder of Cars24

Cars24, an online platform for selling used cars, is in the process of negotiations to complete a $ 250- $ 300 million funding round led by existing investor Falcon Edge. , Explained by several sources.

Rise rise: When the round is complete, Cars24s’ valuation will rise from $ 1.84 billion in September, when it completed $ 450 million in funding from SoftBank Vision Fund II, Falcon Edge, and Yuri Millners DST Global. It could increase to ~ $ 3.3 billion.

The company is also considering selling secondary shares as part of the round, but it hasn’t been finalized yet, sources said. Unlike the previous round, Falcon is now cutting one of the biggest checks. The rest of the existing investors will also participate in it, those who know the problem said. The September funding round also included $ 110 million in debt.

Expansion Plan: Cars24 will enter Thailand in November and will be in the UAE and Australia. We aim to enter more countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East in the next two quarters. The person mentioned above added that some of the new capital will not only be doubled in the domestic market, but will also be used for international expansion.

Behind the catch-up of Paytm’s disastrous IPO and its constant reputation

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytms, is synonymous with setting big goals and is not shy about his grand ambitions. The sales slogan, believed to have started in the United States in the 90’s, to grow or go home, is a recommendation that symbolizes what Sharma and Paytm represent.

So why has Sharma’s immense ambition, including organizing the largest IPO in history in India, turned into a disastrous show in India’s public market?

What’s wrong? The list of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, billed for the largest public offering in India at Rs. 18,300 in history, became a nightmare in the first two days of the transaction as market capitalization was reduced by nearly 40% from the issue price. Rs 2,150 as a private investor shouted a foul. Paytms had a market capitalization of just over $ 13 billion at the end of the first day of trading, far less than the previous private market valuation of $ 16 billion two years ago.

Although the stock recovered the following week, it fell well below the issue price after settling at Rs 1,781.15 at BSE as of November 26.

Many who ET spoke said that highs, steep ratings, and unclear paths to profitability weren’t the only reasons for the disastrous show. According to experts, the timing was bad, and it was not possible to sell the story to domestic institutional investors such as investment trusts and high net worth individuals, which affected the IPO application and the price after listing.

Digbijay Mishra and Rajesh Mascarenhas find out what went wrong with the county’s largest IPO. Click here for more information.

Slices will be unicorns after raising $ 220 million

Slice founder Rajan Bajaj

Slice, a new era of credit card startup that offers flexibility in bill payments, expense management and reward points, is $ 220 million led by US-based investors Tiger Global and Insight Partners. He said he had raised new funds for the company.

Tell us more: After raising money, startups are worth more than $ 1 billion, five times more than the last round of funding six months ago. Advent Internationals Sunley House Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and Anfa are one of the new investors participating in the latest unicorn-cast funding round, which has increased the total number of members of this club to 37 so far this year.

Existing investors: Gunosy, Blume Ventures, 8i have also joined the new funding round. According to Slice founder Rajan Bajaj, European fintech giant Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Posaz and Flipkart co-founder Vinnie Bansal will also be in the round as angel investors. Participated.

Slice is also looking at a minor secondary stock sale in this round, which could add another $ 20 to $ 30 million to the current round, people explained.

Founder’s Remarks: We are targeting a user base of 1 million by December. According to Slice founder Rajan Bajaj, the new capital will be used for expansion and growth to further enhance the customer experience.

Today’s tweet

RBI-backed CBDC likely to appear in crypto bills: Official

A proposal for the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), backed by national banking regulators, could be included in the next bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, a senior government official told ET.

Officials who call the government’s bill a response to central bank concerns about macroeconomic stability and are aware of future legislative debates say the government’s response is not to ban cryptocurrencies, but through the RBI. He said it was to provide cryptocurrencies.

Do you want to maintain control? The bill will be issued during the winter session of Parliament starting Monday, with the aim of minimizing speculative bets on cryptography without losing control of the country’s monetary economics by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The source said.

Unregulated cryptocurrencies can destabilize the macro economy and create large speculative bubbles. In that regard, he added, the RBI is correct.

The cryptocurrency and regulation of the official digital currency bill of 2021, which will be introduced in the next session of Congress, states that the legal briefing Lok Sabha website is trying to ban all private, so the entire industry The Indian cryptocurrency that caused the turmoil, but with certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its use.

Recently, the prices of major domestic cryptocurrencies have fluctuated significantly as investors have been waiting for regulatory clarification.

Measured Approach: Acknowledging that cryptocurrencies and blockchains are here to stay around the world, officials said India would take a step-by-step approach to digital currencies.

The government’s approach to cryptography may be carefully measured and evolved. Start with the CBDC. (Central Bank) has started it, and in the future there may be private stablecoins approved and regulated by RBI, he said, functionally and theoretically, such as bank accounts and credit cards. He pointed out that he does not mediate traditional players in the financial markets of and plays that role.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are seeing their new sign-ups slump in uncertainty

New registrations on cryptocurrency exchanges are declining as future investors appear to be hedging bets until regulations are clear on the asset class.

New user sign-up is a matrix used to evaluate crypto companies.

but why? Investors are worried after the government has decided to introduce cryptocurrencies and regulations in the official digital currency bill of 2021 during the next winter session of Congress.

The bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India, but allows certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its use.

Big Hit: Cryptocurrency exchanges have so far recorded a 15-50% drop in new registrations in November. After some investors squared their positions and adopted wait and watch modes, they also posted a dip in their monthly trading.

Estimate: New registrations are decreasing by 20% weekly. In recent bull cycles, the average daily registration rate was 8,000-10,000. BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral says he is currently gaining about 5,000-6,000 new users each day.

However, some large exchanges argued that no significant changes were seen, especially in the trading patterns of mature investors.

Ashish Singhal, CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, did not see any significant changes in these numbers on the platform, as he primarily caters to individual investors with long-term investments. According to insiders, many investors seem to have opened additional accounts to sell their crypto assets.

According to industry trackers, trading volumes have increased in the last few days as investors rushed to sell crypto assets, but have declined since Saturday.

WhatsApp Pay plans to invest heavily in the next 6 months

WhatsApp Pay plans to make a large investment in India over the next six months to accelerate the growth of payment services, and plans to work towards full-scale rollout, CEO said. Told ET.

Takeoff Allowance: WhatsApp, an instant messaging app owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), has been approved to expand its payment business to one-tenth of India’s user base.

India’s leading payment processor, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allowed WhatsApp to double the number of users of its domestic payment services from 20 million approved last year to 40 million on Friday.

User base: WhatsApp claims to have more than 400 million users in India, but the industry estimates it to be around 500 million. It works with the United Payment Interface (UPI).

Estimate: Manesh Mahatme, director of WhatsApp India, plans to invest heavily in WhatsApp Pay across India over the next six months, and is confident that India’s first features will accelerate growth even more. As users across the country increase their adoption of WhatsApp Pay, we look forward to working with NPCI to further expand to all users.

India-specific features: In the past few weeks, WhatsApp has introduced India-specific features to WhatsApp Pay. This can be done by adding a (rupee) sign to the chat composer for sending payments, or a camera icon to a composer that allows the user to scan any QR (quick response) code.

According to Mahatome, since the first approval from NPCI, we have been working to provide WhatsApp users with a simple, reliable and secure experience. Small share of the pie: WhatsApp Pay has a market share of less than 1% in UPI transactions, while Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google Pay have a market share of 46% and 34%, respectively.

Other Top Stories by Our Reporters

Consumer Internet Companies Around M & A: Indian Consumer Internet Companies Acquired More Than 75 Companies Between December 2020 and November 2021, Data from Market Intelligence Services Company Tracxn Shows .. The acquisition hit a record high for any 12 months, from a 100% buyout to a partial equity stake.

Gameloft Partners with WinZO: French multinational gaming company Gameloft has signed a partnership agreement with Delhi-based social gaming platform WinZO to allow creators of popular games like Asphalt 9 to enter the big potential markets in the country. I did it.

TomTom, a geospatial company in the Netherlands, is working on a new mapping platform that will help strengthen its presence in countries in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, said CEO Harold Goddijn. Most of the development takes place in India, which accounts for about a quarter of the total employee base.

Key policies to ride the next wave of innovation: India is ready to take advantage of the next wave of innovation and compete with big powers such as the United States and China on the global stage. is needed. The country also needs to allocate more seed capital for deep tech research, remove restrictions and promote risk-taking among young people, a committee of experts said. They said the country was on the right path to take advantage of genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, and other such technologies, but the gap had to be addressed.

Decoding Data Protection Bills: It takes time to protect data while ensuring personal privacy and to elaborate on state oversight. The final decision on the data protection bill is a step in that direction. Surabhi Agarwal breaks down jargon and describes its meaning to the average user.

Global picks we are reading

India tells the public to avoid Musk-backed Starlinks until licensed (Reuters) Visa is an online trawl mask on media platforms about India helping local rival Rupei (Reuters) Australia Complains to the U.S. government about introducing a new law that forces it to lift (Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/newsletters/morning-dispatch/cars24-zooms-to-3b-valuation-behind-the-paytm-ipo-debacle/articleshow/87969306.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos