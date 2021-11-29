Quantum tenant moves in, Stone & Chalk operates scale-up hub





The first tenants of the Sydneys Tech Central Quantum Hub were Q-Ctrl, Sydney Quantum Academy and Quantum Brilliance, and Accelerator Stone & Chalk won the bid to run the precinct scale-up program next year.

The three Australian quantum companies announced on Monday by the state government aim to work together at a new quantum terminal at Sydney Central Station to connect quantum researchers, developers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Stone and Chalk will operate another TechCentral Scaleup Hub on 477 PittStreet, offering 8,000 square meters of workspaces to scale up high-growth technology starting next July.

Tech Central: Artist’s Impressions of Billions of Dollars Development

Tech Central is a collection of six innovation nodes around Central Station, aimed at connecting researchers, innovators, start-ups and entrepreneurs to incubate, test and scale ideas.

It is now led by former Microsoft startup program director Annie Parker and anchored by software giant Atlassian.

According to Premier Dominique Perotet of New South Wales, NSW is a global technology as it aspires to work with top researchers and entrepreneurs and the innovation district is ready to support employment growth. You are in the pole position to become a leader.

Tech Central is projected to bring up to 25,000 jobs in New South Wales and will be a key player in accelerating economic recovery and guaranteeing the future of the economy.

Q-Ctrl, Sydney Quantum Academy and Quantum Brilliance have been installed in the new Quantum terminal, and Stone & Chalk is looking for tenants for scale-up hubs to open next July.

Last year, the state government began searching for operators to manage day-to-day operations, provide programming, and promote new commercial and research networks at scale-up hubs.

On Monday, Stone & Chalk announced that they had won the bid on Monday. A spokesperson for the company said the contract with the government was for five years but refused to reveal the amount.

The new hub marks the second Sydney location of Stone & Chalk, which currently operates 120 startup hubs at Sydney CBD. In the transition to scale-up, we are targeting start-ups with domestic and international emerging technologies.

The new space is 8,000 square meters divided into six levels of commercial office space, including office suites, meeting rooms and event spaces, and is full of workspaces for businesses to expand their business.

The hub will be a place of convergence for great spirit, founders, talents, capital, and commercial growth. Michael Bromley, Stone & Chalk’s new CEO, says he will create and maintain quality jobs for the future and contribute significantly to the economy underlying productivity.

