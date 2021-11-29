Google sign-in error on Android doesn’t work | Digital Public Square





Fixed: Google account sign-in issue “Could not sign in”

Fixes Google Account login issues, such as login failures due to various issues. Communication issues with the server, trusted connection establishment errors, unable to verify that the account belongs to you, and other similar issues

Google is very strict about keeping our products safe and protecting them from all sorts of fraud and fraud. If Google notices anomalous behavior in your account, the server will block you from logging in due to security and credential issues.

If you use your Google account to log in to multiple devices, you may not be able to log in because Googlebot may endanger its behavior. Today, we will show you all the possible solutions to solve the “Google Sign In” problem. Android error doesn’t work “

1. Could not log in. There was a problem communicating with Google’s server.

Before digging, make sure your Wi-Fi or data connection is good.

Reboot your device and try a simple solution. If your device has an SD card, unmount it, wait 15-30 seconds, mount it again, and then try updating it again.

Clear the Google service framework cache

Open Android device settings

An open option called an application or application manager

[すべてのアプリ]Find the Google Play service app in.

Clear the cache and then restart quickly

Sign in again with your Google account

[設定]>[アプリケーションマネージャー]>[すべて]>[GooglePlayストア]Clear Google Play Store cache and data from

[設定]>[アカウント]>[メールアドレス]Delete your Google account from

Restart your device, launch the Google Play store and log in to your account

Other solutions to try

Update the date and time on your device.

Try a VPN app like OperaVPN, then try logging in

Remount the SD card. Remove the SD card from your Android device. Wait a few seconds and then reinsert the SD card.

Disables app installation from unknown sources.

Clear the cache for the Google Play service app and the Play Store app.

Why can’t I log in to my Google account?

You may not be able to log in to your Google account on your mobile phone. First, open some web pages in your browser to make sure you have a data connection and it’s working. If your data connection isn’t working, see My Browser shows a “No network connection” error. You can get it within 7 days of deleting the memo. Go to https://keep.google.com/Recoverdeleted notes on your computer.In the upper left corner[メニューのゴミ箱]Click. Click the memo to open it.To delete a note from the Trash, open the note[その他]Click. return.

How to get rid of login errors on Android?

You may have changed your Google account password by signing in from another device. If you’re not, you can change your password again, go to your Google My Account, click the sign out option on all your devices, and then sign in to the device you need.

If you are using a Google account[Google],[アカウント]Touch in the order of. … Touch the menu icon at the top right of the screen.[アカウントを削除]Tap.[設定]>[アカウント]The menu may not be fully advanced.

Why doesn’t Google work?

Clear the Google app cache

Step 1: On your Android smartphone[設定]Open and[アプリケーション]/ /[アプリケーションマネージャー]Go to. Step 2:[設定]>[アプリケーション]/ /[アプリケーションマネージャー]>[Google]Go to. next,[ストレージ],[キャッシュのクリア]Tap in the order of. If this doesn’t work, try an option called Clear / Storage Data.

