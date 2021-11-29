The University of Sydney welcomes the launch of the Quantum Terminal





Quantum Terminal is Sydney’s first centralized collaboration space for researchers, developers, engineers and entrepreneurs working on advances in quantum technology, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. Located on the 3rd floor of the reuse space at Central Station, the Quantum Terminal has Q-Ctrl *, Sydney Quantum Academy *, and Quantum Brilliance.

“We are proud to be a key partner at Quantum Terminal and Tech Central, working closely with the Government of New South Wales and our key partners to create this exciting world-class innovation and technology precinct. We look forward to achieving this, “said Associate Professor Mark Scott. -President and Principal of the University of Sydney.

“We share lessons learned through our in-depth experience in developing breakthrough interdisciplinary research, driving innovation, and supporting the commercialization of successful start-ups.

“We are also encouraged by the announcement of a new transportation strategy for the New South Wales Government district, which is a transportation challenge in the Camperdown region, especially the rapid lack of mass transit in the region, increased congestion, absolute. Capacity Redfern railway station.

“We have long sought a new subway station for Camperdown, providing better service to TechCentral, RPA Hospital, Camperdown Campus, and the surrounding community.

“We strongly support the government’s transportation vision for the district as an integrated innovation district where residents, visitors and workers can interact, stay longer, invigorate, walkable and integrated in great places and public spaces. . “

Tech Central is projected to bring up to 25,000 jobs to NSW, bringing together six major industries to accelerate significant social and economic changes.

* The University of Sydney is affiliated with the University of New South Wales, the University of Technology Sydney, and Macquarie University of the Sydney Quantum Academy. Q-Ctrl is a commercial spin-off at the University of Sydney.

