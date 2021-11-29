Tata Elxsi Wins OTT TV Technology of the Year Award at Videotech





Tata Elxsi wins OTT TV Technology of the Year Award at the prestigious VideoTech Innovation Awards 2021, where QoEtient, a flagship product for proactive video quality of experience (QoE) improvement, is the ultimate celebration of today’s revolutionary companies and individuals. We announced that we received the award. Global video industry.

The OTT video industry is growing exponentially, with a wide variety of device types used by subscribers, including form factors, device types, and operating systems. With a wide variety of devices and connection modes, it is very difficult for service providers to provide consistent QoE.

Developed by Tata Elxsi, QoEtient is the world’s first streaming performance improvement and player / playback test solution. It’s a cloud-based video DevOps platform that allows video service providers to evaluate all QoE and functional aspects of the video pipeline, including apps / video players on end-user devices, for acceptable QoE delivery. increase. It supports a large number of OTT devices such as smartphones, tablets, SmartTVs, streaming devices (FireTV, AppleTV, Roku, etc.), game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), STB including 4K devices, Bluetooth remote control, etc. QoEtient also provides an API that enables seamless integration into the development and delivery pipelines of video service providers.

QoEtient uses a high-precision API with high frame accuracy to measure QoE at various lastyard settings (shift connection conditions) and provide the most practical device-specific statistics. It also enables automation to cover a variety of situations, from basic feature checks to high-precision performance and QoE analysis up to 60 fps.

Backed by more than five years of R & D and multiple patents, QoEtient is a one-stop shop for both QoE and test automation. Used by some of the leading video service providers around the world, it provides subscribers with consistent QoE and transcends video services from “working well” to providing a great experience.

Sunil TG, Head of QoEtient Product Engineering at Tata Elxsi, said: “This is an important milestone in QoEtient’s journey to become the perfect platform for proactive QoE testing and video testing automation.”

