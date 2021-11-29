Growthwell Foods has opened a new innovation center to expand vegan meat and seafood production





Growthwell Foods, a Singapore-based vegan meat maker, has announced the successful completion of a new innovation and R & D center. Located within Senoko’s JTC Food Hub, the facility functions as a pre-production plant and future expansion is already predicted. The company hopes to use this center to make a meaningful contribution to Singapore’s vision of “by 30 to 2030.”

With $ 22 million in a Series A round, Growthwell Foods didn’t waste time trying to make good use of its money. A starting point for future expansion, the newly opened innovation and R & D centers will enable both large-scale production and outreach to a wider market than Southeast Asia.

Progress in Singapore

With Singapore’s first fully automated plant-based production line, the Growthwells facility is breaking new ground. JTC Food Hub brings together SMEs in the food sector to create a dedicated axis for companies that value industrial development and sustainability, but this plant is new. With the ability to produce 4,000 metric tonnes of animal-free products annually, this line is supported by a wide range of R & D activities designed to improve the texture, taste and nutrition of our unique HAPPIEE. Branded product. Legumes and algae have already been investigated and special attention is paid to protein purification.

Growthwells’ homemade vegan chicken and fish products are a step towards the company’s goal of becoming recognized as Asia’s premier plant-based food technology business. Supported by Israeli food technician ChickP protein, this range will contribute significantly to the 30 initiatives by 2030. Supplying domestic food to 30% of Singapore’s population by 2030 is an ambitious vision in itself, but Growthwell has another mission. Still, we intend to fulfill our promise to supply 100 million people with plant-based foods across Asia, and the new facility is the last puzzle piece needed to make that happen.

Good investment

Previously raising $ 8 million in 2020, Growthwell’s existing investors doubled in September, reaffirming their belief in the company’s vision. Both DSG Consumer Partners and Temasek are back to take part in a series A round led by Paris-based Creadev.

Temasek itself has just announced a new platform designed to accelerate the commonality of sustainable foods across Asia, so I feel the investment is right for the brand. Temasek talks about new developments, and Asia’s sustainable food platform aims to reduce “recruitment friction” by providing solutions and support to food technology companies at every stage of the growth cycle. Said.

Temasek is investing in the Food Tech Innovation Center alongside A * STARs Singapore Food Biotechnology Innovation Institute. It serves as a dedicated location for food technology start-ups to access the infrastructure and provide the support they need to bring new sustainable development to the market.

In a good company

Singapore is experiencing a surge in plant-based progress. Alongside Growthwells’ new production facility, Shiok Meats has announced the launch of its cultivated seafood mini-plant. The facility will serve as the region’s first cell-based seafood R & D plant to help Shiok bring its products to market. It also represents a change in consumer demand.

One billion people on digital platforms report that flexitarians make up the lowest percentage of Singapore’s consumer base, but are growing the fastest. It also highlighted the growing trend of plant-based foods selected with vegan meat products, showing a 306% surge in reviews in 2020.

Lead image courtesy of Growthwell Foods.

