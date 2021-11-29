Navigating talent, technology and turmoil | Klein’s Detroit business





The global supply chain continues to slow production and the US economy is facing increasing price pressure. Meanwhile, workers are still acclimatizing to new regular jobs as plans to return to work continue to be delayed. Middle-market companies are responding rapidly to social, economic and environmental changes.

What was the biggest obstacle to adapting to your current production environment? How did you overcome it?

Altimetrik: Our team was built on agile collaboration. For example, you have one monitor with two mice and two keyboards for two engineers to program together. Suddenly you can’t do that. Now they are each sitting in their apartment. Having that interaction without meeting in person has upset their lives, as that is the way we all have been in business for a long time. Also, because the budget for talent has always been high, we are currently competing with Silicon Valley or the Northeast Corridor in the Midwest. It’s not sustainable. You will be competing for the same talent all over the country, so you need to change everyone’s budget to acquire the talent.

National Food Group: The current environment is more like a fast-changing storm than just an obstacle. We are in the food business and people continue to eat. However, the way people consume food, especially away from home, has changed and continues to evolve with the pandemic. The product mix had to be adjusted to meet the needs of safe food consumption. We needed to listen sensitively to our customers, empathize with their challenges, and provide a variety of solutions. Supply chain constraints these days are even bigger. Labor shortages, rising prices and rising demand all cause shortages, delays and budgetary burdens. In some cases, it was necessary to diversify the product mix and use creativity to streamline SKUs in order to take advantage of production efficiency. As a result, many manufacturers are binding on the food service industry and focusing on the retail market.

Plante Moran: The biggest challenge we faced was to allow both staff and clients to manage the vast amount of personal and professional changes made at one time. Virtually overnight, people were in control of unexpected business closures, spouse dismissals, children’s homeschooling, and often all of the above. And while the pandemic affected everyone, each situation was unique. Our approach to overcoming this was to listen, share as much information as possible, and provide as much support as possible. Internally, this meant investigating staff, frequent communication from leadership, increased flexibility, and the introduction of benefits to support staff at unprecedented times. For clients, both fast-paced problem-solving and virtual meetings, roundtables, daily newsletters, webins on major changes, and the COVID-19 Resource Center where clients and prospects can seek help and information. It meant communication in the direction.

How do you keep your team motivated in the face of unfortunate endless uncertainty?

National Food Group: Even before the pandemic, our team has always been proud of its agility. Our ability to be flexible in both business processes and attitudes has been key to success in difficult times. We have always embraced change as an opportunity for growth, and our team is booming with it. Not all of us are consistently in the office as we once were, so it is imperative to communicate more deliberately about everything we do. By providing transparency through weekly video addresses from members of the leadership team, we all felt connected to our common goals and visions.

Plante Moran: Motivate staff by expressing gratitude. This is done in the following way:

Transparency: There is open and frequent communication between staff and leadership, and we are always trying to eliminate uncertainty. For example, in the early days of a pandemic where many companies were firing people, we immediately informed our staff that it wasn’t in our plan. Trust: From flexible vacations where staff can take time off as needed rather than a fixed number of days, to Workplace for your Day where staff can choose their daily work environment, staff recognize that they are trusted. To do. Rewards: In 2021, the team’s extraordinary efforts to serve clients at the start of the pandemic rewarded staff by offering “thank you” bonuses in addition to standard increases and bonuses. We also recently announced an additional market-based round in 2022 to thank the team.

What are the positive aspects of the turmoil of the last 19 months on your business? Were there any “shining moments” you could share?

Altimetrik: We have become more empathetic. Before the pandemic, there was a vertical line between work and non-work life. If we were working from home and the kids came into the room, we would be embarrassed about it. But now we all bring a more human element to our work. We’re also more productive as humans — think about the productivity you get from not having to commute.

National Food Group: The demand for food in the markets we serve is definitely positive for us. There is a continuing need for flexibility and convenience, which is our prosperity. Customer gratitude reaffirms that our work is going well. Perhaps above all, I’m proud to have helped many in need over the last 19 months. During this time, we were a leading supplier of shelf-stable and individually packaged foods for our community feeding program. As the children are absent from school, the community is providing nutritious meals for families to take home with them. We were able to allocate millions of servings to help feed those who need them most. During this time, we are also devoting ourselves to corporate social responsibility programs, ensuring that we not only support people’s diets, but also improve the world around us. We have the opportunity to help as many people as possible, including providing employment in a diverse and inclusive environment, team participation in community engagement, and sponsoring programs aimed at educating and strengthening children. I am using.

Plante Moran: When an organization knows its mission, it can tackle almost anything. Thankfully, our company has a firm mission. It’s about pursuing and addressing client needs with a focus on quality and service, not profit, and caring for employees. And the biggest plus we’ve seen in the last 19 months is the ability of our staff to fulfill our mission and tackle some very big challenges. From closing offices overnight since the pandemic began, understanding how to virtually deliver services, designing new services to address the business challenges associated with pandemics, new taxes I asked the team big questions, such as understanding and helping clients. Other laws to make our staff feel supported. And regardless of the size of the question, we have been consistently impressed with the way team members stood up on the occasion.

For example, after George Floyd’s death, it was clear that the company needed to respond, but it wasn’t exactly what the response should be. So we went to the Inclusion and Diversity Council and asked for ideas. The only guidance we gave was that we wanted a reaction, not just a reaction. It was incredible that they were back. They have proposed a “Year of Understanding” campaign that offers a variety of internal events to increase inclusion and attribution to our “careful” culture. The council shared that it is essential for us to create opportunities to improve cultural awareness and responsiveness individually and as a company, and to enrich our relationships with our clients. No further agreement was possible and management immediately approved the campaign. The council took it from there, and it was just incredible. Throughout each event, staff have shown great empathy, consideration and interest in deepening their understanding. The way our “year of understanding” was accepted by our staff was a truly illustrious moment for the company.

