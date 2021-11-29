Nissan Announces Ambition 2030 Vision for Mobility and Beyond – Manila Breaking News





Nissan Ambition 2030

Nissan has announced the Nissan Ambition 2030, a new long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond. Nissan aims to be a truly sustainable company, meeting the important needs of the environment, society and our customers, aiming for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world. With this vision, Nissan empowers its journey to deliver confident, exciting and more integrated experiences to its customers, empowers society through collaboration, and builds a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility. We want to provide strategic value by doing so.

Over the next decade, Nissan will continue to expand its business globally while providing exciting, electrified vehicles and innovations. This vision supports Nissan’s goal of becoming carbon-neutral throughout the product life cycle by fiscal year 2050.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said: The role of companies in responding to social needs is increasing. With the Nissan Ambition 2030, we are driving a new era of electrification, advancing technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and pursuing new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan into a sustainable company that is truly needed by our customers and society.

Accelerate electrified mobility with a variety of options and experiences

As a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs), Nissan has democratized EVs and invested in the construction of charging infrastructure and energy management. With Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term strategy, at its core, we aim to invest 2 trillion yen over the next five years to accelerate the electrification of the vehicle lineup and the speed of technological innovation.

Based on customer demands for a variety of exciting vehicles, Nissan will introduce 23 new electric models, including 15 new EVs, by 2030, aiming for a more than 50% electric mix across the Nissan and INFINITI brands. increase.

Nissan will announce 20 new models with EVs and e-POWER over the next five years, and plans to expand its electrified sales mix in key markets by 2026 as follows:China in sales More than 40% of EV sales in 2030 in the United States

We are proud of our long track record of innovation and our role in realizing the EV Revolution. Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta will continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural transition to EVs, foster excitement, enable recruitment and create a cleaner world with new ambitions. By doing so, we will attract customers through attractive proposals.

On behalf of the next phase of Nissan’s electrified future, the company today announced three new concept cars that offer an enhanced experience through sophisticated technology packaging. These concepts show the thrilling potential that Nissan strives to bring to a wide range of new advanced vehicles and ecosystems.

For more information on these exciting concept cars, please visit the Nissan website.

Improved accessibility and innovation in mobility

Nissan’s ambition is to support greater access to safe and exciting mobility. To this end, Nissan will continue to evolve lithium-ion battery technology and introduce cobalt-free technology, achieving a 65% cost reduction by FY2028.

Nissan will release an EV equipped with its own all-solid-state battery (ASSB) by 2028, and aims to prepare a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as 2024. With the introduction of the groundbreaking ASSB, Nissan will be able to expand its EV. It is provided across segments and provides more dynamic performance. ASSB improves EV efficiency and accessibility by reducing charging time by a third. In addition, Nissan expects ASSB to reduce the cost of battery packs to $ 75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028, further to $ 65 per kWh to equalize the cost of EVs and petrol vehicles in the future. I am aiming for that.

Nissan aims to establish a global battery supply system to meet the ever-increasing customer demand for vehicles and support the ever-increasing use of EVs. Nissan plans to work with its partners to expand its global battery production capacity to 52 GWh by 2026 and 130 GWh by 2030.

At Nissan Ambition 2030, the company is also looking to expand the benefits of mobility by providing advanced driver assistance and intelligence technology to more customers. These joint efforts will also support Nissan’s ongoing efforts to establish partnerships with new mobility services.

Nissan aims to expand its ProPILOT technology to more than 2.5 million Nissan and INFINITI vehicles by 2026. In addition, we will further develop autonomous vehicle technology with the aim of incorporating the next-generation LIDAR system into almost all new models by 2030.

Nissan is working with optimal partners to address the different transportation needs of different countries with new mobility services for more efficient mobility in cities and more sustainable mobility in rural areas. It will be realized.

Mobility and beyond Global ecosystem

In addition to improving technology, Nissan will localize manufacturing and procurement to make EVs more competitive. Nissan will expand the EV36 Zero, a unique EV hub concept launched in the United Kingdom, to core markets such as Japan, China and the United States. EV36Zero is a fully integrated manufacturing and service ecosystem that connects mobility and energy management with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality.

Keeping the vehicle’s battery sustainable is still a priority for Nissan, based on its 10 years of diversion and recycling expertise at 4R Energy. The company plans to expand new battery repair facilities outside Japan in 2022 in Europe and in 2025 in the United States. Nissan’s refurbished infrastructure supports the energy management cycle economy and aims to fully commercialize the company. Vehicle-to-Everything and home battery systems in the mid-2020s. In addition, it will invest up to 20 billion yen in charging infrastructure by 2026.

As Nissan accelerates the pace of mobility innovation, it plans to hire more than 3,000 employees globally for advanced R & D while continuing to improve the skills of its current employees. The company also builds on alliance-wide collaboration to enable cost savings and shared expertise in areas such as carbon-neutral technology, electrification, software and services.

Beyond Nissan Next’s transformation plan, the company will maintain its business over the long term with a consolidated operating margin of over 5%.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Click here to sign up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/11/29/nissan-unveils-ambition-2030-vision-for-mobility-and-beyond/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos