Undergraduates, Google is launching an IDR 14 million scholarship!





Jakarta-Good news for Indonesian college students. Google has launched a special scholarship program for students in the Asia Pacific region. Registration for the scholarship program from Google will be accepted until December 10, 2021.

This Google scholarship program is called the Generation Google Scholarship. This time, the 2022 program was launched and is a higher priority for students and is currently pursuing the field of computer science at the university.

Selected students will receive a scholarship worth US $ 1,000 or IDR 14.37 million. Please note that scholarships can only be used for tuition fees, college supplies, books, and other expenses needed to support lectures.

“Generation Google Scholarships: Computer Science Women Must Use To Cover Tuition, Books, Consumables, and Equipment Required for College Student Classes,” Google wrote on its official website.

Google is an American multinational company focused on internet services and products. One of the most familiar products is the Google search engine.

The requirements that apply to this generation of Google Scholarship registrants are:

A. Google Scholarship Applicants 2022 Requirements 2021/2022 Full-time undergraduate students in the second year of an accredited university in the Asia-Pacific region. Have excellent academic achievements studying computer science, computer engineering, or related fields. He is interested in increasing the number of undervalued group representatives in the field of leadership and computer science. Google Scholarship Document Requirements 2022 Applicant Background Information (for example, detailed contact information about the applicant’s current and target universities) Resume or CV (CV) Grade Transcript To two short answer essay questions Answers and questions can be found at https :. // Page buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/generation-google-scholarship-apac/ Create a 15-minute “Meet and Greet” video for selected Google Online Challenge participants (invitations open 5-7 hours after registration) Will be sent in days)

If you are interested, please visit the https: //buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/generation-google-scholarship-apac/ page. Next, don’t forget to prepare your email address and password to start the registration.

Applicants will also be instructed to fill out the Personal Data Form for the Generation Google Scholarship Application 2022 Scholarship Program, along with the required documents mentioned above.

Good luck, Dedictor!

