Efficiency in the manufacture of cardiovascular products





Aerotech has grown into a solid partner in the medical industry since its inception in 1970. This business unit has long been considered one of the most powerful in terms of innovation and sales for manufacturers of motion control and positioning systems.

The steadily growing portfolio includes laser welding and stent cutting solutions, as well as matching motion systems and components that can improve throughput while maintaining maximum accuracy. Over the years, Aerotech has become a leading supplier of motion control systems for manufacturing interventional cardiovascular devices such as implants.

“Aerotech’s commitment to quality and performance has always been perfectly aligned with the needs and requirements of the medical industry, so it was natural to focus more on this industry,” said Aerotech’s Business Development Manager. William Land, who is in charge, said. Medical equipment. More than in other industries, medical technology requires a deeper technical understanding of applications and manufacturing requirements. “Continuous and close collaboration with partners and customers gives healthcare OEMs the industry insights they need to provide valuable and promising automation solutions for nearly 50 years,” he said. increase.

First and foremost, it is important to have a more accurate understanding of market needs and developments. Another important task is to stay up to date and carefully observe the evolution of medical technology that the industry is focusing on. “We must always ask ourselves what manufacturing and capacity building we need to achieve these medical technologies,” Rand continues.

Accurate laser machining at maximum speed

In the field of interventional cardiovascular device manufacturing, Aerotech is one of the leading suppliers of motion control systems. “We manufacture custom linear, compact rotary servo systems that are essential in the manufacture of stents and many other transcatheter devices and their delivery systems,” explains Land. “Our mature technology enables accurate laser machining of catheters and stents at a rate that is economical on the market.”

Few machines for the same number of stents

For example, the fully integrated VascuLathe motion system combines automatic material handling capabilities with direct-drive linear and rotational motion. “The throughput provided by the truly integrated design allows medical device manufacturers to require fewer machines to produce the same number of stents compared to traditional manufacturing methods,” Rand said. Describes the benefits. However, because of its flexibility, VascuLathe can also be used, for example, to meet growing and changing production demand in existing production areas.

Automatic material handling

As a complete motion and material handling subsystem, VascuLathe includes a combination of an automated pneumatically operated ER collet assembly and an optional bushing / tube feed mechanism. This allows a variety of products from any length of tube material to be manufactured in sequence with full automation. Wet cutting configurations can be used for applications that require coolant during the cutting process.

Advanced control architecture

As a platform, Vascu Lathe is available with Aerotech controllers. Users can optimize current, speed, and position servo loops for maximum performance without much programming. Features such as “multi-block look-ahead” for generating paths minimize shape errors at minimum radii by “predicting” cutting speeds. The Position Synchronized Output (PSO) feature allows you to control the laser pulse synchronously to maintain optimal laser output coupling at different cutting speeds.

Industry-wide innovation

“As an experienced developer and automation partner, we can handle the very short innovation cycles of the industry,” emphasizes Simon Smith, European Director of Aerotech. “This future-oriented constructive cooperation at eye level is highly valued by our customers.” Stent manufacturing solutions are also a continuation of high-performance motion systems and components for medical technology and life science applications. I have.

Other examples of a range of medical technology solutions include stents, guide wires, catheter cutting, pacemakers and catheter laser welding systems, intraocular lens (IOL) and contact lens manufacturing, DNA and blood sequencing, X-ray equipment, MRI. Includes scanner and CAT scanner.

Customer-focused integration

One of Aerotech’s focal points is to provide as much integration as customers need. “Many medical OEMs have in-house automation and mechanical assembly, or preferred integration partners,” Land said. “At Aerotech, we are considered the first contact and subject matter expert to integrate the precision motion control subsystem in this regard.”

Medical OEMs were also looking for partners to help manufacture the entire manufacturing cell for a particular process. “We can manufacture fully integrated machines and manufacturing systems for individual application areas,” says Land. “In each case, whether it’s an individual component or a complete machine, we guarantee that the system running at your facility is fully operational and provides high quality results.”

Smith concludes by emphasizing: “Cardiovascular product manufacturers have gained a competitive advantage in the highly competitive medical equipment manufacturing market using precision motion systems and components. We advise stakeholders in detail. We are also pleased to welcome you on our new homepage.

