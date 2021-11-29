Eagle Eye’s Google Street View user discovers credit card used in McDonald’s drive-through





Eagle Eye’s TikToker has discovered a Google Street View driver using a credit card for a McDonald’s drive-through.

The TikTok account @googlemapsfun shared the moment a hungry google worker paid at a store window in Popleton, York.

2

A TikTok user found a google driver using a credit card Credit: tiktok.com/@googlemapsfun

2

Google Street View driver used card in drive-through window Credit: tiktok.com/@googlemapsfun

The video begins with the user moving the Google Maps cursor to McDonald’s drive-through lane and then tracking the car ahead.

While dragging the cursor into the drive-through, the user found the moment the driver paid for food with his credit card.

This video is shared on a TikTok account and has the caption “Google is leaking a credit card at McDonald’s.”

Account followers have noticed that the footage is hilarious after the video has been watched over a million times.

“Imagine ordering a sneaky McDonald’s and getting caught because the Street View car is right behind you,” wrote one. “I will have to move the country.”

Another said, “And now their boss knows it’s staying on Google Maps forever. They must now regret having picked up a hamburger.” Said.

Elsewhere in TikTok, a McDonald’s worker was filmed illuminating a worm with a flashlight inside a soft drink machine in a London restaurant.

A video posted by TikTokby whistleblower @McOldKentRoad shows an earthworm writhing at a machine drain.

Users who don’t speak in the video have added the word “maggot” below the movie.

But big chain officials say the creature was actually a worm-clarification doesn’t necessarily cheer up customers.

They said the drink station was closed soon and a deep clean was carried out.

After a whistleblower leaked a video, McDonald’s customers were scared because a worm was found on a beverage machine in a London restaurant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/4163722/google-street-view-mcdonalds-credit-card/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos