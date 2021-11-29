How science, technology and industry work together to treat Alzheimer’s disease





Due to the sustainability of the US healthcare system and economy, as well as for tens of millions of patients and families around the world, the Alzheimer’s disease research community recognizes the gap in current approaches to cure the disease. And the methods need to make a big difference. Science, technology, and industry are working together to meet this challenge.

The complexity of the brain is evident not only when the process goes smoothly, but also when problems occur. Alzheimer’s disease is the epitome of such a very complex problem. It confuses early hopes for a simple solution, and it has not been found to be a disease caused by just one runaway protein or just one gene. In fact, Alzheimer’s disease is referred to by a single name, but the Alzheimer’s disease research community still knows how many types of Alzheimer’s disease are, and therefore how many treatments are ultimately needed for the entire population. do not know.

Over the past few years, we convey some protection against Alzheimer’s disease, or conversely, more genes (and lifestyles such as healthy eating and exercise) that pose a risk individually and in more troublesome combinations. Factors) have been identified. Often, they affect multiple cell and molecular processes, or pathways. For example, some risk genes affect how certain cells process fat molecules such as cholesterol. Others seem to distort the immune response of the brain. Understanding which treatments need to be developed and who understands how these pathways fail and whether these dysfunctions are clear or derive from a common underlying mechanism. Mostly unexplored issues in deciding whether to help.

Traditionally, we have pursued small molecule drugs and immunotherapies that target a single protein called amyloid, but if we consider Alzheimer’s disease to be a broader systemic destruction, we should look at other molecular targets and use gene therapy. We need to find alternative strategies that include them. Digital therapy.

In my laboratory, I have pursued several new approaches to Alzheimer’s disease. One is to increase the power of the brain wave frequency flagging Alzheimer’s disease patients to 40Hz by stimulating the senses with flickering of light and sound and clicking at that frequency. It’s an unconventional idea, but we and other groups have treated this system neuroscience approach, not only in Alzheimer’s disease mice, but also in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, to reduce cerebral atrophy and maintain cognitive function. We have found that it safely produces some meaningful benefits.

In particular, the development of this potential digital therapy required the cooperation of a variety of stakeholders, including MIT scientists and engineers, hospital doctors, philanthropists, investors, and community volunteers.

Still, a broader scientific search is not enough. The major innovation gaps in many diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, result from the so-called valley of death. In this valley, new discoveries are promising, but are considered too new for businesses and investors to take the risk of further development. One collaborative opportunity for Greater Bostons universities, hospitals, and biotechnology companies involves the establishment of a public-private risk mitigation consortium. Such efforts combine resources to pool the most promising intellectual property coming out of academic laboratories and perform the tests necessary to achieve valuable progress ready for commercial development. increase. Success or failure affects not just one player, but the entire team. A broad coalition of stakeholders also diversifies the financial risks associated with early-stage commercialization.

In addition, innovations that benefit from broader collaboration and risk mitigation are not limited to treatment. Clinicians, patients, engineers, businessmen and scientists can all move forward in a parallel ecosystem of technology development. Imagine how to use artificial intelligence and robotics to create assistive technologies for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their loved ones. Technology can also accelerate science and healthcare companies. For example, when working on vast datasets emanating from genomic, epigenome, proteomics, and metabolomics research, AI can help us find new patterns and pathways.

The need to significantly change our way of thinking about Alzheimer’s disease is also an opportunity for Greater Boston to become a global leader. The region has all the scientific, educational, technical, medical, financial, and industrial infrastructure needed to facilitate a more collaborative hub-like approach. Broader thinking can fill the gaps in old innovation, cross the valley of new discoveries, and make meaningful progress towards the end of Alzheimer’s disease.

Li-Huei Tsai is a professor of brain and cognitive science and director of the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT.

