Focusing on deep tech and female founders, Frontline Ventures welcomes Zo Chambers as its latest partner, Tech.eu.

Frontline Ventures in London / Dublin / San Francisco has announced the appointment of their latest partner, Zo Chambers. Since the beginning of this month, she has already been working hard, focusing on investing in deep tech in Europe and a solid plan to support more female founders.

Prior to joining Frontline, he was an early investor and principal at the cross-town company Octopus Ventures, leading the Deep Tech Investment Team. During her 4.5-year tenure at Octopoda, she devoted herself to climate-focused startups (OLIO, Unmade) and, of course, promising deep-tech companies (Audiotelligence, Altitude Angel, SLAMcore). We have made about 14 investments. Of these options, 50% of her investment is in women-led businesses, and she continues to work on over-indexing founders, which has traditionally been overlooked.

Deep tech marketing can sound like a science fiction novel, but more than a decade ago, an European inventor had the idea of ​​being able to carry electricity over long distances through strategically placed towers. Don’t forget to suggest. Of course, Tesla was laughed at and most of the ideas were abandoned, but is the mobile communication device in your pocket now? We can thank Nicola for this deep tech concept.

Perhaps with this in mind, Zo is bullish on the future of deep tech, with 10 billion (or so much, hundreds of millions among friends) flowing into Europe’s deep tech sector over the past year. I am quoting. And if she has anything to say about it, she wants to keep these faucets open.

The only real impediments to this continuous momentum are actually: (1) We always hear how difficult and time-consuming it is to get a grant, especially in the UK. (2) University spin-outs – Increasing numbers of scholars are delaying entrepreneurship or trying to abolish universities altogether due to institutional fairness and complex IP licensing negotiations.

As many deep tech entrepreneurs enter the field from an academic or research background, Zo is the only way to increase female involvement with Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson, Founder and CEO of Lifebit. Dr. Maria Chatzou Dunford, co-founder and CEO of Salience Labs, Vaysh Kewada, and of course, funding them!

They say your reputation precedes you, and that was certainly the case with Zo. Not only did he hear great things about her before the meeting, but the founders and colleagues who didn’t know he was talking to Zo talked about how great she was, a partner at Frontline Ventures. One Will Prendergast commented. The respect she gained from these two groups confirmed to us that Zo is attractive to the great founders and a great colleague to the other members of the team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.eu/brief/focusing-on-deeptech-and-female-founders-frontline-ventures-welcomes-zoe-chambers-as-its-newest-partner-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos