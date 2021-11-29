SoonSer uses Mars Pro to take prototyping scale, speed and accuracy to new levels.





SoonSer, an industrial 3D printer brand, has announced a series of use cases that showcase the prototyping prowess of MarsPro machines in large format.

The SoonSers SLA system features a 1600 x 800 x 600mm build area that allows users to create multiple mockups in a single run to create huge one-off models or R & D processes. It is designed to be able to accelerate. To show what’s possible with Mars Pro, the company has now unveiled a set of potential applications for its products, from accurate industrial models to giant artificial hills.

SoonSolids 3D Printing Portfolio

Based in China, SoonSolid is a technology conglomerate that manufactures 3D printers. SoonSor branded SoonSolids products include Coscan dental 3D scanners, CeraRay CR-II, CeraRay TC-I ceramic 3D printers, and their flagship MarsPro machines. Designed to produce stable, ultra-precise 3D models that are easy to use and maintain, Mars Pro is available in three similar versions, albeit slightly different.

All three SLA systems (600, 850, and 1600) have the same modular design, primarily depending on weight, size, and build volume. That is, each is built around a marble platform and a rigid Z-axis structure, providing the stability needed to create accurate parts, and the layout gives the resulting model a lift effect. It is said.

The difference between machines is scalability. While the MarsPro600 itself has a small 600 x 600 x 400mm build volume, the SoonSer has a much larger platform for the 850 and 1600 editions. In doing so, the company has some room for employers to wiggle to increase production capacity as needed, whether to produce healthcare, auto parts, or high-quality prototypes. I left it.

MarsPro Prototyping in progress

To demonstrate the print accuracy, speed, and scalability that can be achieved with Mars Pro, SoonSolid has released three different case studies. First, the company’s 3D printed a multicolored production line model with intricate details over seven days, designed to accurately highlight different areas of the actual industrial workflow.

Manufactured using a SoonSers resin SLA 3D printer, even the smallest elements of a model with over 65 different components have a very high level of detail, reflecting the potential of the machine’s precise industrial planning. It is said.

Meanwhile, the company’s second prototype demonstration showed the 3D printing capabilities of a Mars professional model railroad, recreating the autonomous Yumbaskai Shuttle being built in China. Featuring windows made of clear S-CL7001 resin and reinforced construction with steel pipes, the scale model train was first created with small parts, then polished, assembled and painted.

Thanks to the enhanced core, this model was finally able to meet the needs of the end user. This is intended to display the replica train for a long time without maintenance. In addition, by creating models using the economical Mars Pro and S-CL7001 like PP, the SoonSers client has reduced the creation process to just 5 days, saving significant time.

Move mountains with 3D printing

Elsewhere, in one of SoonSers’ largest industrial printing demos to date, the company shares details of its collaboration with China University of Mining and Industry. We deployed Mars Pro again, but this time we were able to deposit a mixture of resin, fiber reinforced plastic, and aluminum to help build a huge 6,000 x 2,500 x 1,500 mm man-made mountain that is said to be five people. .. ..

Immediately after building the first replica cliff, the company also worked with Shaoxing University to undertake a project to create another more flexible model. Built for display at one of the university exhibits, the 6m x 2.5mx 0.85m component consists of three chunks, an additional with excellent sidewalls and crisp functional resolution, according to SoonSer. There is a manufacturing aspect.

When ready, I bolted the ridges and later reinforced them with an array of metal joints to prevent their surface from deforming during long-term exhibits. Currently, the large amount of printed matter installed on selected student sites takes about 20 days from manufacture to final test and is fixed to a hydraulic rod that can rotate at any angle from 45 to 75.

For manufacturers looking to achieve similar large format 3D printing results, see the dedicated SoonSer store page for more information on Mars Pro. Similarly, the company is currently looking for distributors interested in shipping their industrial systems to their customers and encourages them to contact potential suitors.

