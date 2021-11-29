Google AI uses federated learning to improve the performance of smart text selection





Google AI recently announced that it has improved the performance of smart text selection by using federated learning to responsibly train neural network models for user interaction while protecting user privacy. This work is part of Android’s new Private Compute Core secure environment, and Google has been able to improve model selection accuracy by up to 20% for some types of entities.

Released as part of Android O in 2017, Smart Text Selection is one of the most frequently used features on Android, predicting the desired word or set of words each time the user taps. Makes text easy and quick to select, copy, and use. Expand your selection appropriately. This feature automatically expands your selection. For selections that have a defined classification type, such as an address or phone number, the user will be provided with an app to open the selection, saving them even more time.

With this new release, the model no longer uses proxy data for span prediction and instead uses associative learning to train the actual interaction on the device. This is a machine learning model training approach, with a central server coordinating model training. Model training is divided into many devices, while the raw data used remains on the local device.

The standard federated learning training process works as follows: The server starts by initializing the model. Then the next iterative process begins.

The device will be sampled. The selected device uses local data to improve the model. Then send back only the improved model, not the data used for training.

The server then averages the updates it receives to create a model that will be sent in the next iteration.

For smart text selection, each time the user taps to select the text and modify the model’s suggestion, Android gets accurate feedback about the selection span that the model needs to predict. To protect the privacy of our users, our selections are temporarily retained on the device without being displayed on the server side and are used to apply federated learning techniques to improve the model. This technique has the advantage of training the model with the same type of data that is displayed during inference.

Using this new federation approach, Google has significantly improved its smart text selection model, depending on the language used. Multi-word selection accuracy typically ranges from 5% to 7%, and single-word performance is not compromised. The accuracy of correctly selecting an address (the most complex type of entity supported) has increased by 8% to 20%, depending on the language used. These improvements automatically expand millions of additional choices for users every day.

One of the advantages of this federated learning approach is that the raw data is not exposed to the server, which enables user privacy. Instead, the server only receives the updated model weights. According to Google, this approach works without collecting user data on the server, so you should use federated learning. It also uses many cutting-edge privacy approaches, including Android’s new Private Compute Core, Secure Aggregation, and Secret Sharer methods.

Victor is an ambitious data scientist and Master of Science in Data Science and Big Data Analysis. He is a researcher, data science influencer, and former college football player. An avid learner of new developments in data science and artificial intelligence, he is committed to growing the data science community.

