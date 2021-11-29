Australian channel players tackle the crisis of local technical skills





Earlier this year, industry analyst company Gartner argued that the current shortage of skilled IT workers is hampering the adoption of cloud, edge computing, and automation technologies.

More recently, Skillsoft, a digital learning provider for U.S.-based companies, has released a new study suggesting that 73% of Asia Pacific decision makers face significant skill gaps in their IT departments. doing. Globally, this figure was 76 percent.

In Australia, it is well established that there is a significant shortage between the number of new graduates in the relevant technical field and the number of new employees needed to meet the technical requirements of the employer, and this trend is exacerbated. Seems to be doing.

Despite the strong growth of ICT qualifications, Australia will struggle to meet demand solely on the basis of domestic completion, “said the Australian Computer Society (ACS) Digital Pulse 2021 report conducted by Deloitte Access Economics. I am.

“Increased completion replaces those who are retiring or changing the employment industry, plus an additional 60,000 technologies needed on average each year to reach projected workforce growth. Not as good as the workers yet.

“This means that other means to the technology sector will continue to be important, such as short-term courses that enable the transition to ICT and a quick return to open borders to fill the gap with migrants.

The permanent lack of talent in technical skills in Australia is now a matter of course for people in the industry. Many employers of IT channels have been competing with each other for years to secure the technicians needed to serve their customers.

And, of course, COVID-19 exacerbated the technological crisis, and border regulations were enforced after the pandemic, depleting the normal flow of talent coming from overseas markets.

Looking back at 2020, it is clear that the Australian technology market will not be affected by COVID-19, recruiter Hayes said in a payroll guide FY21 / 22 Australia and New Zealand reports. Shortly afterwards, the demand for IT staff surged as organizations tried to enable new ways of working remotely.

“Uncertainty and increased budget scrutiny put many non-critical projects on hold, but enhanced digital transformation, which kept the tech job market relatively stable.

Today, more than a year after the first blockade, employment demand has reached record levels. In the future, demand for technology skills is expected to continue beyond 2022.

Also, while national, state, or territory-based workforce programs aim to facilitate the development of national science and technology skills, the IT industry has a continuous and relatively serious skill shortage. I continue to witness it.

With few other places to seek fresh talent, tech players themselves are stepping up to fill the gap.

Among the industry’s largest vendors most likely to be affected by lack of skills, it’s time to introduce new and extended programs aimed at quickly developing local talent, at least in their respective tech stacks. Some do not spend.

Microsoft, the world’s largest channel ecosystem, is particularly active in this regard, aiming to bring digital skills to 25 million people around the world, including up to 500,000 Australians by the end of 2020. Introduced a new Global Skills Initiative in 2020.

It was primarily aimed at the general public and was introduced in response to the workforce turmoil caused by the pandemic, but vendors have encouraged partners to hire new talent in a model like an in-house apprenticeship. We have also started a set of skill programs designed to help.

In fact, Microsoft wants to take advantage of such a joint program to help partners hire 1,400 additional consultants across Australia and New Zealand. It is expected that the demand for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform will need to be met in the next 12 months.

Microsoft’s program options include a four-week full-time onboarding program funded by Microsoft aimed at providing new employees with technical, functional, practical, and human skills. increase.

Christoph Brettgen, Microsoft’s Business Applications Partner Marketing Advisor, told ARN that the partner ecosystem will need 1,400 additional consultants by mid-2022. But we had to act as a company because we realize that the power of the market is not solving everything for us.

The onboarding program encourages partners to hire more talented early careers or individuals with non-IT backgrounds. These individuals are essential to the desire for joint growth between Microsoft and our partners.

An important insight since the start of this program has been that by adopting outside of traditional skill profiles, the industry will greatly benefit from improved diversity and inclusiveness (for example, the first cohort of 45 people). The representative of women in was 52%), he added. ..

One of the partners that makes good use of Microsoft’s programs is Sydney-based consulting firm Barhead Solutions. The company has developed a new in-house graduate program based on an apprentice-like model that leverages vendor partnerships and skills programs. Recruitment.

At the end of the 12-month program, new employees will receive full training with sufficient soft skills and customer-facing experience, as well as technical and hands-on know-how, according to Barheads Global Account Director, Microsoft Ben Ganter. receive. Start your career as a consultant.

Read more Mantel Group goes west

With a four-week intensive Microsoft-led course as part of the preparation and the talent of the newly skilled Microsoft ecosystem, this program aims to provide greater support to Barrhead’s clients and their solutions. It is said that.

For Barhead CEO Ken Struthers, the program represents the wide range of efforts the industry itself needs to secure sufficient talent now and in the future.

Struthers told ARN that he was facing a huge opportunity in the market. There were many partners around, and from the people’s point of view, there was simply the risk of moving the pieces on the board.

So he added that he was looking for a sustainable way to bring new people into the industry and build the skills we need.

Partner step up

While Barheads’ new program is aimed at graduates, another local channel player, Mantel Group, has extensively cast its net to attract a variety of potential candidates for advancing into a tech career. doing.

In July, Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner CMD Solutions, one of the seven companies in the Mantel Group, is focused on experienced IT professionals looking to acquire cloud skills. Revealed that it has started a typical employment channel program.

This program, called learnCMD, accepted its first introduction in August. This program is offered to anyone with a traditional IT role with over 5 years of experience seeking help in improving the skills of the latest cloud technologies, including system engineers, developers and database administrators. ..

