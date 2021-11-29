Google warns that cryptocurrency miners are targeting these cloud accounts





86% of the instances are composed of cryptocurrency mining. (Image: Google)

According to Google, the new report, Threat Horizons, is based on the observation of threat intelligence by the Threat Analysis Group (TAG) and other internal teams. News18.com Last updated: November 29, 2021 11:32 IST Follow:

Google’s cybersecurity team claims that the abuse of cryptocurrency mining has made Google Cloud accounts more vulnerable to hacking. This information was shared in a new report titled “Threat Horizons”. Google This Month’s Cyber ​​Security Action Team. According to the report, Google Cloud users are also vulnerable to phishing attempts by Russian groups targeting Yahoo mail users. Other threats come from North Korean hackers who promise to work for Samsung pretending to be employment recruiters. There is also BlackMatter ransomware that affects the system, but the company says it will not “steal data.”

According to Google, the new report is based on the observation of threat intelligence by the Threat Analysis Group (TAG) and other internal teams. The report emphasizes the following: [threat analysis] It provides actionable intelligence that enables organizations to optimally protect their cloud environments from evolving threats. In this and future threat intelligence reports, Google provides threat horizon scanning, trend tracking, and early warning announcements about new threats that require immediate attention. “”

Compromise and speak Google Cloud In your account, 86% of your instances are made up of cryptocurrency mining. In addition, 10% of compromised cloud instances are used to scan other published resources on the Internet to identify vulnerable systems, and 8% of instances attack other targets. When used by Google, data theft does not appear to be the direct purpose of these breaches, stating that vulnerable accounts are vulnerable to various forms of misuse.

The report describes some of the most common ways to mitigate online threats. Starting with the simplest solution, Google Cloud customers should adopt two-factor authentication and avoid using a common password across platforms. For organizations, the report adds that customers can use Google’s WorkSafer to enroll in advanced protection programs and give businesses access to additional security tools such as email, meetings, messages, and documents. I am.

