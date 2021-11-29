First impression of the Moto G31: packed in the brim





Motorola’s popular Moto G-series smartphones have recently begun to appear in India with five new models announced for the global market. These phones range from the Premium Moto G200 to the Midrange G71 and Budget G31. The Moto G31 is the first of five smartphones to arrive in India. The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants are priced at Rs 12,999, and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options are priced at Rs. 14,999.

I received a 4GB RAM variant for a review of the Meteorite Gray finish. There is also a baby blue finish that mixes blue and purple. The polycarbonate unibody of the mobile phone has a fine groove-like pattern on the back to enhance grip. Although it is made of polycarbonate, it is not cheap and has IPX2 water resistance. However, by comparison, the dust and water resistance of the Moto G30 (review) is IP52.

The Moto G31 has a dedicated button to call the Google Assistant

The 3.5mm headphone jack is at the top, and the single speaker and USB Type-C port are at the bottom. All buttons are on the right side. There’s a dedicated Google Assistant button at the top, below which is a volume locker and a power button. The fingerprint sensor on the back has the Moto logo. The SIM tray has a hybrid dual SIM setup with space for two Nano-SIMs or one Nano-SIM and a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED hole punch display and is becoming more common on smartphones in this segment. However, it has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and may look like a downgrade compared to the G30’s 90Hz panel.

The Moto G31’s AMOLED panel has a thick chin at the bottom

Motorola has switched from Qualcomm Silicon on the Moto G30 to the MediaTek G85 SoC on the Moto G31. The maximum clock speed of this processor is 2GHz and it is manufactured using a 12nm manufacturing process. The 5,000mAh battery capacity remains the same as before, and it also applies to 20W chargers. Motorola has included this 20W charger in a box, and a global variant with a 10W charger has been announced, especially for the Indian market.

The G31 had four, but the Moto G31 has three rear cameras. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfie photo missions are handled by a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Motorola claims that you don’t need a dedicated camera like the G30, as the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera doubles as a depth sensor. The primary camera has also been downgraded a bit in terms of resolution, going from the G30’s 64 megapixel sensor to a 50 megapixel sensor, but the actual photo quality isn’t the only one.

The 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera doubles as a depth sensor when in portrait mode.

Motorola’s Moto G31 is extremely feature-rich, and you’ll also find near-stock Android 11, which is hard to find in this segment. This phone has a slightly different design compared to its predecessor, but adds some practical touch like an AMOLED panel. There’s one less camera on the back, but a dual-roll ultra-wide-angle camera makes up for it. You can also expect performance differences due to switching to MediaTek processors. This should also apply to battery life. So, pay attention to Gadget 360 for my full review coming soon to see if the new hardware changes deserve it, and if the Moto G31 can carry on the versatile appeal of the Moto G30. Please (review).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/moto-g31-first-impressions-price-in-india-specs-performance-camera-battery-motorola-2628787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos