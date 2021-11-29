How to delete a Google account and what will change if you delete it





Have you considered taking a break from Google or have long considered abolishing Google? Does it sound like impossible? I can’t blame you. That’s how deeply Google has been involved in our lives. If you are an Android user, getting rid of Google can be a difficult task.

Why? This is because Android and Google are closely related. When setting up a new Android smartphone or when setting up an old smartphone at the factory, you will be prompted to enter your Google account details. You could use other Google alternatives, but that wouldn’t allow you to use Google’s suite of services such as Maps, YouTube, and the Play Store. Also, you’ll be repeatedly prompted to download Google services, but at some point you may find it better to go to Google than to do that much of a hassle.

Deleting a Google account may sound impossible given how intertwined our lives are around Google. From mobile phones to home TVs, Google manages most of the gadgets we own. This control has reached a whole new level with the advent of smart gadget technology.

However, if you decide to remove it, there are some things you need to know in advance. You can delete your Google account at any time, but you can’t restore it if you change your mind.

What does it mean to delete a Google account?

Deleting your Google account can affect many things in your online life if you have been using it for a long time. First, all data and content for that account will be lost, including emails, files, calendars, photos, everything linked to that account. You can’t use Google services logged in with that account, such as Gmail, Drive, Calendar, or Play. If you are using Android, you will not be able to use some apps and services.

You will also lose access to social media accounts linked to your Google account.

You will also lose contacts that are stored only in your Google account, not your phone. Also, you will not be able to access Google Drive. If you’re using a Chromebook, you’ll need a different Google account to use your device. You will not be able to retrieve data from your deleted Google account.

Things to look for before deleting your Google account:

You can export and download important data such as emails, documents, Youtube videos from Google products before you delete your account. Google offers you this option. Also, check your account information before performing the procedure that returns nothing after deletion. The Google review information page is like a dashboard that gives you an overview of the services you’re using and the data stored in your Google account.

How to delete your Google account

If you have multiple Google accounts, deleting one account will not delete the other. You need to follow this process for each of them.

–Sign in to your Google account.

-Google account[データとプライバシー]Go to the section.

――――[データとプライバシー]Select and[データとプライバシー]Scroll down to options

――――[Googleアカウントの削除]Click.

-Enter your Google account password,[次へ]Click.

You’ll see the Google Account Deletion Page, which shows a list of content that will be lost if you delete your account. Proceed to the steps to permanently delete your account.

